Update 29 - Localization

Hello!

I've been working on this since before release and was hoping to push this out sooner but the server issues kept me busy past few days. While sales have been less than stellar, it's always a treat to see players from all over the world pick up the game on launch week. So I thought I'd put in the little extra work to make the game more accessible for everyone.

You can now set the interface language from the settings menu. At the moment we're only supporting Japanese but plan to roll out other EFIGS languages over the next few weeks. This update prepares the internals of the game to support new languages so the rest should follow soon.

The cute curvy font is replaced with a regular rounded Arial which feels a little bit off but I think it fits with the jank retro aesthetic we have going in this game. I'm very particular about consistency and the cutesy aesthetic so this decision wasn't taken lightly. Players with special characters in their nicknames can now see their entry in the leaderboard and all our friends from around the world can navigate the confusing settings menu just a little bit better.

And of course the localization isn't perfect - if you spot anything that seems off please let me know or jump on the Discord and shout at me there in your language of choice :)

Cheers!