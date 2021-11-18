Squad Mass Upgrading and Deployment System improvements - 0.7.129.13

AmA Nov 20th, 12 PM PST

So CERC recruits we expect to have polish in a better place and will be meeting with our community on the date linked below. We want to take a day and talk about our next steps since by now I feel everyone has had a good amount of time to guage the current implementation of factions and civilian management so I really look forward to sitting down with you folks and having an open discussion

List expected to be done by this date:

UI so its in a more polished state

Take another look at formation movements/general pathing issues

Apache targeting issues

Minor QOL changes like the air drop system

Operator abilities + more weapons general polish

Event details in AmA channel

Windows 7 Support

Windows 7 Support will be ending soon when we update to 4.27 of the Engine Build. We will archive the last stable build for windows 7 for a year after the official update. The windows 7 build will not receive updates/and we will give very basic support

So if your on Windows 7 we highly recommend updating your OS in the future as our engine provider Epic Games has also started to remove dependencies and other runtimes that are needed for the game to run properly.



Old save files will work with this new build

Change list

Various collision improvements based on user feedback

Fixed LMG and Minigun performance drop when firing.

Committed a fix for potential material swapping on the building pods

Updated MUTT model

Partial fix (needs more, along w/ dynamic nav and 'unit scooting' for upgrades) for Command Tent Main collision

Scorpion Evo added for the Operator

Updated Parachute and Backpack Textures

Updated units of different teams to be able to land on one another, and not get stuck or bounce off instead

Extra nav now spawns and 'scoots units out of the way' when applying the second Command Tent upgrade

Fixed up the 'construction version' of building actors to properly offset their navigation (if such offset exists) - useful for Command Tent, especially

Fixed a spawn node in the old Treasure Island/Open World (at the museum) which spawned infected into walls sometimes

Fixed up a potential infinite spawn loop for infected (where infected just keep pouring out of a pod nonstop)

Made infected simply seeing a unit not trigger a full-bore defense response (it will, however, still inform the pod of where to send reinforcements if they're already being produced) Result: Infected spawns should be a bit smarter.

Names added to attachments for Operator Customization screen

Fixed a trailer that - when overturned - didn't block nav properly in the Open World v2

Adjusted Infected defense responses to not go 'all out' against a civilian who manages to kill an infected

Fixed a spawn node in the Open World v2 that was untargetable

Fixed factions not having proper references in the Open World V2 (resulted in erroneous spawning)

Fixed missing spawn volume references in Presidio on the Open World V2 (resulted in civilians spawning from infection pods, which is odd)

Various Weapon balance passes

Price changes to research points for Shredder rounds

Adjustments to Treasure Island Population and Civilian spawn numbers.

Grenade Damage now does a "Radial" more accurate check to check for massed units/cover to lower the damage depending on how close you are to the epicenter of where the grenade exploded

Units called in will now land in a radial circle around the structure in question after a C130 passes by to airdrop them in

Speed changes for acceleration for all vehicles to make them a bit slower initially

main menu v2 updated for new dev update

C130 added for immersion effect when units are parachuting in(All special call ins that drop off units use this system now

These planes will handle spawning for close together buildings, if multiple buildings in a nearby area are all awaiting drop, though additional planes will spawn if there are areas too far out for a single plane to handle drops for

Replaced ammo drop parachute landing animation with a new experimental Vertex Animation setup.

Real world rate of fire put all on handheld weapons

Real word rate of fire applied to vehicle weapons

Timers for the Unit Recruits should no longer 'stop running' if they're on the flight but their original building loses power

Queue status widget at the bottom right will show the time until they arrive from their flight

Fixed up some more ammobox-related actors getting confused about parachutes

Fixed up AC130 recruit-dropping logic erroneously 'missing' units who had a training duration beyond the current flight's timer

Fixed Operator weapons not saving

M1A Socom weapon added for Operator

Crash resolved when loading Operator when secondary weapon is equipped

Loading of weapons across the board smoothed out slightly

Laser sight appearing gray when loading an operator whose not in combat resolved

If the secondary weapon was equipped and the Operator was saved while in RTS mode, it properly will attach to the 3P mesh now

Fixed Minigun stats to allow for refilling ammo properly and stop the UI from reporting that the Minigun's always low on reserve ammo

Fixed the Minigunner call-in being usable even if you already have a minigunner (may not retroactively affect saves, so old saves may still be able to call in more than one)

Weapon Market V2 added

Optimization tweaks to make the game cheaper on lower end machines/older hardware

Fixed up vehicle parachuting so the Capture Truck call-in won't summon without a parachute (or with a glitchy one)

Also slightly changed Chelsey's logic to hopefully prevent another scenario where she's somehow killable w/o Shredder

Made large/boss infected immune to ram damage

Flashbangs don't affect allies anymore

Added test pain killing volume to open world master Z to kill the operator if they jump into the water

Idle Engineer button added at the top left

Adjustments to zone values for open world V2





Things not live yet for Operator

Operator Customization for his/her look will come in a latter patch (Pending when all CERC units are revised)

Select Abilities builder (During the 2 week period)

Weapon Leveling System (During the 2 week period, right now all weapons are power leveled to max level so that the operator can use to access all attachments)

Hybrid Scope and M203 are disabled while we work to fully implement them (During the 2 week period)

Firing from Helicopters/Controlling the Operator while being a passenger on a vehicle in general (During the 2 week period)

Swimming ( No ETA Yet)

More Weapon Support (At least 4-6 weapons are planned with more coming over development.)

More Operators adjustments will be forth coming as we work to polish it amongst the RTS aspects to get back on civilian management. We expect to wrap up polish and be back on civilian management in the next 2 weeks

Open World V2 is now being beta tested try it out by starting a new game























UI Changes W.I.P's

(Being worked on for the 2 week polish period amongst path finding and other Misc bugs) [/url]

Read the post below for more details

Launcher will be slimed down in the future to only help launching the game in other graphics mode TBA

Please note the following going forward (Restart your game/steam to get the update if needed

Cepheus Protocol Anthology

We will be launching a new weekly series that will see several chapters added every Friday after release and will cover the chapters of the Novelization with 5 chapters added to expand upon the story and give more value to those itching for more lore/story information. It will delve into and show more about a secret new faction that will become the Anti-CERC in the Cepheus Protocol universe.



Don't forget to wishlist!

Cepheus Protocol Podcast #2 URL is now live

