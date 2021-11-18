Squad Mass Upgrading and Deployment System improvements - 0.7.129.13

AmA Nov 20th, 12 PM PST
So CERC recruits we expect to have polish in a better place and will be meeting with our community on the date linked below. We want to take a day and talk about our next steps since by now I feel everyone has had a good amount of time to guage the current implementation of factions and civilian management so I really look forward to sitting down with you folks and having an open discussion
List expected to be done by this date:
- UI so its in a more polished state
- Take another look at formation movements/general pathing issues
- Apache targeting issues
- Minor QOL changes like the air drop system
- Operator abilities + more weapons general polish
Event details in AmA channel
Windows 7 Support
Windows 7 Support will be ending soon when we update to 4.27 of the Engine Build. We will archive the last stable build for windows 7 for a year after the official update. The windows 7 build will not receive updates/and we will give very basic support
So if your on Windows 7 we highly recommend updating your OS in the future as our engine provider Epic Games has also started to remove dependencies and other runtimes that are needed for the game to run properly.
Old save files will work with this new build
Change list
- Various collision improvements based on user feedback
- Fixed LMG and Minigun performance drop when firing.
- Committed a fix for potential material swapping on the building pods
- Updated MUTT model
- Partial fix (needs more, along w/ dynamic nav and 'unit scooting' for upgrades) for Command Tent Main collision
- Scorpion Evo added for the Operator
- Updated Parachute and Backpack Textures
- Updated units of different teams to be able to land on one another, and not get stuck or bounce off instead
- Extra nav now spawns and 'scoots units out of the way' when applying the second Command Tent upgrade
- Fixed up the 'construction version' of building actors to properly offset their navigation (if such offset exists) - useful for Command Tent, especially
- Fixed a spawn node in the old Treasure Island/Open World (at the museum) which spawned infected into walls sometimes
- Fixed up a potential infinite spawn loop for infected (where infected just keep pouring out of a pod nonstop)
- Made infected simply seeing a unit not trigger a full-bore defense response (it will, however, still inform the pod of where to send reinforcements if they're already being produced) Result: Infected spawns should be a bit smarter.
- Names added to attachments for Operator Customization screen
- Fixed a trailer that - when overturned - didn't block nav properly in the Open World v2
- Adjusted Infected defense responses to not go 'all out' against a civilian who manages to kill an infected
- Fixed a spawn node in the Open World v2 that was untargetable
- Fixed factions not having proper references in the Open World V2 (resulted in erroneous spawning)
- Fixed missing spawn volume references in Presidio on the Open World V2 (resulted in civilians spawning from infection pods, which is odd)
- Various Weapon balance passes
- Price changes to research points for Shredder rounds
- Adjustments to Treasure Island Population and Civilian spawn numbers.
- Grenade Damage now does a "Radial" more accurate check to check for massed units/cover to lower the damage depending on how close you are to the epicenter of where the grenade exploded
- Units called in will now land in a radial circle around the structure in question after a C130 passes by to airdrop them in
- Speed changes for acceleration for all vehicles to make them a bit slower initially
- main menu v2 updated for new dev update
- C130 added for immersion effect when units are parachuting in(All special call ins that drop off units use this system now
- These planes will handle spawning for close together buildings, if multiple buildings in a nearby area are all awaiting drop, though additional planes will spawn if there are areas too far out for a single plane to handle drops for
- Replaced ammo drop parachute landing animation with a new experimental Vertex Animation setup.
- Real world rate of fire put all on handheld weapons
- Real word rate of fire applied to vehicle weapons
- Timers for the Unit Recruits should no longer 'stop running' if they're on the flight but their original building loses power
- Queue status widget at the bottom right will show the time until they arrive from their flight
- Fixed up some more ammobox-related actors getting confused about parachutes
- Fixed up AC130 recruit-dropping logic erroneously 'missing' units who had a training duration beyond the current flight's timer
- Fixed Operator weapons not saving
- M1A Socom weapon added for Operator
- Crash resolved when loading Operator when secondary weapon is equipped
- Loading of weapons across the board smoothed out slightly
- Laser sight appearing gray when loading an operator whose not in combat resolved
- If the secondary weapon was equipped and the Operator was saved while in RTS mode, it properly will attach to the 3P mesh now
- Fixed Minigun stats to allow for refilling ammo properly and stop the UI from reporting that the Minigun's always low on reserve ammo
- Fixed the Minigunner call-in being usable even if you already have a minigunner (may not retroactively affect saves, so old saves may still be able to call in more than one)
- Weapon Market V2 added
- Optimization tweaks to make the game cheaper on lower end machines/older hardware
- Fixed up vehicle parachuting so the Capture Truck call-in won't summon without a parachute (or with a glitchy one)
- Also slightly changed Chelsey's logic to hopefully prevent another scenario where she's somehow killable w/o Shredder
- Made large/boss infected immune to ram damage
- Flashbangs don't affect allies anymore
- Added test pain killing volume to open world master Z to kill the operator if they jump into the water
- Idle Engineer button added at the top left
- Adjustments to zone values for open world V2
Things not live yet for Operator
- Operator Customization for his/her look will come in a latter patch (Pending when all CERC units are revised)
- Select Abilities builder (During the 2 week period)
- Weapon Leveling System (During the 2 week period, right now all weapons are power leveled to max level so that the operator can use to access all attachments)
- Hybrid Scope and M203 are disabled while we work to fully implement them (During the 2 week period)
- Firing from Helicopters/Controlling the Operator while being a passenger on a vehicle in general (During the 2 week period)
- Swimming ( No ETA Yet)
- More Weapon Support (At least 4-6 weapons are planned with more coming over development.)
More Operators adjustments will be forth coming as we work to polish it amongst the RTS aspects to get back on civilian management. We expect to wrap up polish and be back on civilian management in the next 2 weeks
Open World V2 is now being beta tested try it out by starting a new game
UI Changes W.I.P's
(Being worked on for the 2 week polish period amongst path finding and other Misc bugs) [/url]
Read the post below for more details
Launcher will be slimed down in the future to only help launching the game in other graphics mode TBA
Please note the following going forward (Restart your game/steam to get the update if needed
Cepheus Protocol Anthology
We will be launching a new weekly series that will see several chapters added every Friday after release and will cover the chapters of the Novelization with 5 chapters added to expand upon the story and give more value to those itching for more lore/story information. It will delve into and show more about a secret new faction that will become the Anti-CERC in the Cepheus Protocol universe.
Cepheus Protocol Podcast #2 URL is now live
