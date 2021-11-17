Update for Beta Branch 11/17/2021

- Added buttons to link adjustments for the left and right image stitch settings. The buttons are next to the "Sensor and Stitching Adjustments" header. The button with arrows pointing in opposite directions will cause adjustments for one eye to be applied in the opposite direction for the other eye. The button with arrows pointing in the same direction will causes adjustments for one eye to be applied in the same direction for the other eye. Click on the button again to disable the link.
- Video details like resolution, frame rate, video format, and audio format are now shown in the seek bar.
- Spatial audio emulation is now disabled by default for new users due to it sometimes causing audio issues. If you're experiencing audio distortion/static issues, try disabling the spatial audio emulation in your user settings.
- Possible fix for audio distortion issues when using spatial audio emulation.
- Fixed issue with audio track switching.
- Added a toggle to the user settings to control whether a confirmation prompt is shown when saving and loading hsp files.
