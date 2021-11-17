 Skip to content

Blush Blush update for 17 November 2021

Kigurumi Galore!

Build 7731769

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hey Panda Peeps,

Are you ready to bundle all your best bois up in the cutest, comfiest loungewear ever? Yep, we're finally releasing the Kigurumi Outfit bundle, which means there's now a cozy Kigurumi for everyone!

As usual, you'll be able to purchase individual Kigurumi Outfits in the Gifts menu once you've reached Lover+1 status with a guy. But if you opt for the Store bundle instead, you'll get all twelve outfits for HALF the price! Each Outfit comes with a sweet new line of dialogue and will almost certainly make you want to forego all responsibilities and just cuddle for the foreseeable future.

Oh, and in case you were wondering, store DLC and LTE boy bundles come with all their Outfits by default - so if you have them then the Kigurumi for Cole, Sven, Poe, and Cashew will be added to your inventory for free!

We hope you love these delightful new Outfits as much as we do!

We love you so hard,

The Pandas

