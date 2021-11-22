Version 2.8.0 - Getting ready for the festive season + NEW George K livery!

Hey hey HEY gamers! We’re gearing up for a BIG festive season next month, so this release we’re all about prepping the boughs of holly (and the zip ties)...replacing worn bushings...topping up the blinker fluid...(iykyk) :D

HUGE THANKS to all of you for your feedback on the new car ranking display, and for the amazing response to the All Chase Challenge we set up for Halloween! No spoilers (except the ones on the back of the car obvs) but we may already be working on [redacted]...

GEORGE K's NEW LIVERY IS OUT!



WOOOO GEORGE K'S NEW LIVERY IS OUT YEEHAW LOOK AT THOSE PURPLE ACCENTS SHEEEEESH! Seriously though, we've been waiting for this one for a MINUTE...also heads up we've given the man himself some sweet sweet CODES! Keep an eye out on Instagram if you don't already have George K's monster (seriously...turbo 2J, anyone?!) Nissan 370z, because you might just score one from the driver himself!

BUG FIXES & PERFORMANCE IMPROVEMENTS

Multiplayer tab's map rotation will now show >3 regular events

Garage UI should now update with real-time performance statistics when tuning

Incompatible spoilers will no longer be available to purchase if they cannot be equipped on a car

Plus other tweaks and fixes to open lobbies, UI/display, player profiles, and car selection!

Keep your engines ON (ignore the rough idle...) and your wheels SPINNIN' because we've got loads more coming up for the rest of the year!

But in the meantime...

Stay sideways!