I am proud to present to the world the first version of Nonlinear System Tools! NST is a fully-equipped story making machine helping you create something exciting and new.

I will be addressing any and all feedback or feature requests that you may have on the official Discord server or via e-mail, as fast as humanly possible.

I hope that you will enjoy it as much as I do developing it.

Martin Petkovski,

The developer of Nonlinear System Tools