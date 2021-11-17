 Skip to content

Age Of Omens update for 17 November 2021

Patch Notes 1.7.3 (NEW AFFLICTED, NOW CAN BE STEALTH KILLED!)

Last edited by Wendy

1.7.3

  1. Slow/Fast zombies re-created, (needs 1 more pass) CAN NOW BE STEALTH KILLED W/ A DAGGER
  2. Decor added to Necromancer's tower. (A glimpse of items to come perhaps?)
  3. AI pathing optimizations. AI now create their own nav mesh instead of existing in one large one.
  4. Ent now have proper boulder throw attacks, and have been placed in the world.

This was a small update but I wanted to get it out because the next patch will be BIG, and will take some time

to get ready. I'm adding a whole new tier of weapons/armor/and items, including magic and health potions

and the ingredients needed to make them, along with smoothing out some of the rough AI behaviour, finishing

the first raid keep, and a long list of other improvements. I have the game mapped out from now until finish,

and I think you guys are really going to enjoy the way I plan to blend the story with survival/town building

elements I have planned. This will not be your typical survival game, but in a good way I hope!!! Stay tuned!

Also (almost forgot) .. I have left you all a few suprises in the Necro's tower in case you want to play around

with some of the spells, along with a glider that will all be removed from the starting area next update.

Feel free to report any bugs with these items so I can get them ready to add in to the crafting/drop lists!

Thanks everyone, and happy hunting!

