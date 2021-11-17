Patch Notes 1.7.3 (NEW AFFLICTED, NOW CAN BE STEALTH KILLED!)

1.7.3
- Slow/Fast zombies re-created, (needs 1 more pass) CAN NOW BE STEALTH KILLED W/ A DAGGER
- Decor added to Necromancer's tower. (A glimpse of items to come perhaps?)
- AI pathing optimizations. AI now create their own nav mesh instead of existing in one large one.
- Ent now have proper boulder throw attacks, and have been placed in the world.
This was a small update but I wanted to get it out because the next patch will be BIG, and will take some time
to get ready. I'm adding a whole new tier of weapons/armor/and items, including magic and health potions
and the ingredients needed to make them, along with smoothing out some of the rough AI behaviour, finishing
the first raid keep, and a long list of other improvements. I have the game mapped out from now until finish,
and I think you guys are really going to enjoy the way I plan to blend the story with survival/town building
elements I have planned. This will not be your typical survival game, but in a good way I hope!!! Stay tuned!
Also (almost forgot) .. I have left you all a few suprises in the Necro's tower in case you want to play around
with some of the spells, along with a glider that will all be removed from the starting area next update.
Feel free to report any bugs with these items so I can get them ready to add in to the crafting/drop lists!
Thanks everyone, and happy hunting!
Changed files in this update