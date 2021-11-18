Campaign: Chapter 2!

The Echo of Combats campaign has finally received its long-awaited new chapter! Our heroes will visit the Forbidden Forest--a mysterious and magical place, where they will learn who tried to take their lives.

Explore the eldritch woods to find answers… and treasures! As a reward for completing Chapter 2, you will get chests with cards and gold coins--Ekrs.

However, the denizens of this enchanted place are dangerous enemies, so don’t expect a cakewalk! Stay vigilant.

And remember: Don’t feed the beasts!