30XX 0.28 Patch Notes - November 17, 2021

Hello! Today's 30XX 0.28 patch adds Save and Quit to 30XX Standard Play. At the end of each level, you'll see a new machine you can platform up to - when you use it, you'll be asked if you'd like to save your run in-place. When loading into Standard mode, the game'll now check for an existing run file - if it finds one, it'll ask you if you'd like to pick up where you left off, or start fresh and load into HQ as normal.
Please note: Save and Quit doesn't work in Challenges or during online play - the machine won't appear.
As always, we've also fixed a bunch of mostly-smaller bugs that've come up since 0.27.
Thanks for playing!
--
GAME CHANGES & FIXES:
-
Added mid-run Save and Quit.
- At the end of each level in a Standard run, a machine now appears that gives you the opportunity to pause your run and pick it back up later.
- When choosing Standard play from the main menu, you'll have the option to load your run-in-progress, or abandon it and go directly to HQ.
- Save and Quit isn't available in online play or in Challenges. (It does work while playing local co-op.)
-
Thrift Actuator now also guarantees one item in this level's shop is on sale (if this level contains a shop). Prior to this patch, it only started working next level. The item placed on sale will always be the leftmost currently available one in the shop. (If the item is naturally already on sale, the item won't have any effect this level.)
-
Fixed an error causing Purifying Waters to grant far more nuts than intended. It's now 30 nuts per Power consumed - it was incorrectly granting nuts even in slots where no Power was consumed, resulting in a ton of bonus cash. You'll still get a small consolation prize if you pick up Purifying Waters with no Powers.
-
Fixed an error causing an incorrect number of Core Points to be freed up when picking up the Edges of Madness Prototype.
-
Adjusted Ace's hold-to-Surge timing to 200ms (from 150ms).
-
Scrapping items from Choice Machines no longer reduces Max HP by 2 with the "Soul Scrapper" Challenge Flavor active.
- We'll likely revise this in the future - Choice Machine items probably should count here, but it felt a bit punishing as is.
-
Fixed a visual issue that could cause a completed Timed Contemplate Room or Glory Zone to display the wrong award icon when completing it as it's about to switch over to the next reward tier down.
-
Fixed an issue causing Raijin Call's thrown projectile to ignore Quantum Spook (and sadly not go through walls).
-
Fixed an issue causing multiple "attack speed up!"-style messages appearing when picking up Zephyr (Ace's attack speed Aug).
-
Fixed Fatal Fury being able to show up in Aug Choice Machines.
-
Ace's "Secret Techniques" buff will no longer be consumed when using his Powers in the post-boss room (since the buffs are refreshed on boss death).
-
Ace's "Secret Techniques" buff now also applies when picking up a new Power.
-
Fixed an issue where knocking exploding barrels into Capital Punishment's fists sometimes failed to correctly transfer the damage dealt to the boss. (The intended behavior is that hitting at least one fist with a barrel will damage the boss.)
-
Fixed an issue causing on-level effects to fail to apply in Mega Mode under certain conditions.
