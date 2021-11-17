30XX 0.28 Patch Notes - November 17, 2021

Hello! Today's 30XX 0.28 patch adds Save and Quit to 30XX Standard Play. At the end of each level, you'll see a new machine you can platform up to - when you use it, you'll be asked if you'd like to save your run in-place. When loading into Standard mode, the game'll now check for an existing run file - if it finds one, it'll ask you if you'd like to pick up where you left off, or start fresh and load into HQ as normal.

Please note: Save and Quit doesn't work in Challenges or during online play - the machine won't appear.

As always, we've also fixed a bunch of mostly-smaller bugs that've come up since 0.27.

Thanks for playing!

--

GAME CHANGES & FIXES: