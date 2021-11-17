Patch Notes 0.0.13 - Witch Boss Fight, Witch Release Event, New Mage Sets

You can join Discord server here.

Shades of Rayna Update 0.13 (11/17/2021)

Witch Boss Fight

Witch is now in the game. She is the last boss of the campaign and also spawns in conquer mode on difficulty 10 and above.

Witch Release Event

There is an event for Witch's release.

Witch kills on Conquer mode will give:

-Double Exp,

-Double Loot,

-Double Pet Loot Chance.

Event will last for a week (11.17-11.24)

Mage - T10 Skill Relics

There are 10 new T10 skill relics for Mage.

Multirrupt: Creates 4 eruption around the main eruption

Trifog: You can spawn 3 black smokes at the same time

Treboul: Every tremor hit spawns a falling boulder on hit location

Selfshock: Thunderburst creates a big burst on character's location

Sixferno: Inferno spawns 6 more meteors around the character

Soiled Ground: Corruption spawns a bunch of poison bombs that explode after 1 second

Crysment: Crystallize spawns 4 small crystalize orbs at every explosion

Aqua Bomb: Splash creates a big explosion

Conboom: Every enemy hit by condemn creates an explosion

Burst Off: Each outburst meteor spawns additional meteors that hit on their location

Mage Sets

There is a new set for every T10 skill relic for mage, total of 70 gear.

Quest Abandon Feature

You can now abandon npc quests that you've taken.

Changes and Fixes

-Damage type resistances were not working properly. Now they do.

-Dragons' stats are decreased and rearranged.

-You can now see and hear dragons or witch in Dragon Den map before you reach the end waypoint, when there is a dragon or witch fight.

-Hunter chest collision problem is fixed.

-Chest stucking mid air problem on dragon den map should be fixed.

-You can now close NPC windows with Escape button.

-Mage Release Event has ended.