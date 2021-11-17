Patch Notes 0.0.13 - Witch Boss Fight, Witch Release Event, New Mage Sets

You can join Discord server here.
Shades of Rayna Update 0.13 (11/17/2021)
Witch Boss Fight
Witch is now in the game. She is the last boss of the campaign and also spawns in conquer mode on difficulty 10 and above.
Witch Release Event
There is an event for Witch's release.
Witch kills on Conquer mode will give:
-Double Exp,
-Double Loot,
-Double Pet Loot Chance.
Event will last for a week (11.17-11.24)
Mage - T10 Skill Relics
There are 10 new T10 skill relics for Mage.
Multirrupt: Creates 4 eruption around the main eruption
Trifog: You can spawn 3 black smokes at the same time
Treboul: Every tremor hit spawns a falling boulder on hit location
Selfshock: Thunderburst creates a big burst on character's location
Sixferno: Inferno spawns 6 more meteors around the character
Soiled Ground: Corruption spawns a bunch of poison bombs that explode after 1 second
Crysment: Crystallize spawns 4 small crystalize orbs at every explosion
Aqua Bomb: Splash creates a big explosion
Conboom: Every enemy hit by condemn creates an explosion
Burst Off: Each outburst meteor spawns additional meteors that hit on their location
Mage Sets
There is a new set for every T10 skill relic for mage, total of 70 gear.
Quest Abandon Feature
You can now abandon npc quests that you've taken.
Changes and Fixes
-Damage type resistances were not working properly. Now they do.
-Dragons' stats are decreased and rearranged.
-You can now see and hear dragons or witch in Dragon Den map before you reach the end waypoint, when there is a dragon or witch fight.
-Hunter chest collision problem is fixed.
-Chest stucking mid air problem on dragon den map should be fixed.
-You can now close NPC windows with Escape button.
-Mage Release Event has ended.
