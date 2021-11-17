Release: Thieves' Guild!

Ever wanted to open a for-profit enterprise of your very own? Well now's your chance! With the Thieves' Guild, whatever business you find, you keep. Become a partner at any of our international locations **today!***

With our patent-pending tools, whatever isn't nailed down is yours. Who are we kidding? Sometimes, even the things that are nailed down are yours! You've got nothing to lose but a lot to gain. Consider signing up at our Alimenian branch for a free sample. There's never been a better time to try!



"We're Thieves' Guild incorporated!" ːsteamhappyː

*Some conditions may apply.