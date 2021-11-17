Update 5 Fixes v0.5.0.11

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi Pioneers!

Hello everyone, another day another patch, featuring a new visual feedback display for Block and Path Signals, Hyper Tube Floor Holes, Dedicated Servers allowing more cores to be used, some crash fixes and a bunch of polish!

Are we forgetting some big issues? Please let us know over at our QA Site https://questions.satisfactorygame.com/ We read your posts every day.

Thanks for all your support, see you all again soon <3

NEW

Added Block/Path Signal visual feedback when placing down

Hyper Tube Floor Holes are now available in the AWESOME Shop

BUG FIXES

Fixed some FICSIT Factory Swatches being wrongly applied to some foundation types after last update

Fixed a crash related to Vehicle Automation

Fixed a crash when deleting Vehicle path nodes and trying to load that Vehicle Path

Fixed some remaining foundation issues

Assorted polish for new foundations

Foundations should now only rotate 90ºs when aligning to world grid

UI

News feed (Main Menu) background is now darker and semi transparent for better readability

Updated a bunch of icons

Removed “Delete Path” option from the Vehicle wheel as you can now use “Cancel Recording” does the same thing

LOCALISATION

Fixed a bunch of typos, spaces, and a bunch of inconsistencies

Hidden some technical strings from localisation

Restructured formatting patterns to avoid excessive text optimisation, also using more complete phrases to make things easier to translate

DEDICATED SERVERS