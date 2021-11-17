Update 5 Fixes v0.5.0.11

Hi Pioneers!
Hello everyone, another day another patch, featuring a new visual feedback display for Block and Path Signals, Hyper Tube Floor Holes, Dedicated Servers allowing more cores to be used, some crash fixes and a bunch of polish!
Are we forgetting some big issues? Please let us know over at our QA Site https://questions.satisfactorygame.com/ We read your posts every day.
Thanks for all your support, see you all again soon <3
NEW
- Added Block/Path Signal visual feedback when placing down
- Hyper Tube Floor Holes are now available in the AWESOME Shop
BUG FIXES
- Fixed some FICSIT Factory Swatches being wrongly applied to some foundation types after last update
- Fixed a crash related to Vehicle Automation
- Fixed a crash when deleting Vehicle path nodes and trying to load that Vehicle Path
- Fixed some remaining foundation issues
- Assorted polish for new foundations
- Foundations should now only rotate 90ºs when aligning to world grid
UI
- News feed (Main Menu) background is now darker and semi transparent for better readability
- Updated a bunch of icons
- Removed “Delete Path” option from the Vehicle wheel as you can now use “Cancel Recording” does the same thing
LOCALISATION
- Fixed a bunch of typos, spaces, and a bunch of inconsistencies
- Hidden some technical strings from localisation
- Restructured formatting patterns to avoid excessive text optimisation, also using more complete phrases to make things easier to translate
DEDICATED SERVERS
- Servers should now use all available cores (Up to 26 worker threads) on both Windows and Linux
