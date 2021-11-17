Patch 0.1.3

Greetings Fellow Dodge Friends!

We've got lots of exciting new features dropping in this update, from gameplay mods to editor features you've been asking for since before the game launched (evenly distribute, anyone?). To answer your first question: No, the music update will be coming next. This one is all about quality of life updates, as well as features you didn't even know you wanted, like being able to edit a level directly from the Level Select screen. Wow!

Here's a video going over the major changes and additions, but continue reading on for the full list!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XvTdv-a8p2I

Happy Dodging,

-Bean

Gameplay

Added notification window to bottom of screen (shows errors, successful cheat codes, new highscores, etc)

Added Mods to Level Select. When active, progress won't be saved, so have fun!

Added Can't Save icon to inform when scores won't be saved (either from active mods or cheat codes being used)

Changed getting hit with a heart to not affect overall dodge% (but still loses the "untouched" bonus)

Fixed proper color inversion on legacy level colors

Fixed disobey-time streams only during 1 bullet when timewarp is 0

Fixed disobey-clear lasers not disobeying

Fixed controller still working when application loses focus

Fixed player staying in center of screen if they don't move during a challenge that shouldn't allow them there

Changed hugs and bigHugs to maintain their thickness as they become larger

Editor

Added Enemy and Flare options (center enemy, excluded enemies, animation type, flare type, flare fit, etc)

Added import option for Soundodger+ levels (settings > gameplay > import)

Added Stars bg

Added Timebar to editor

Added start/end and fade markers to Timebar for custom level lengths

Added Preview bar to Timebar for choosing preview point of song during Level Select

Added Bookmarks (button in toolbar, or ctrl+X)

Added Ctrl+D to distribute selected objects evenly (button is also there when >2 objects selected)

Added error message when a bad mp3 is used

Added error message when trying to load a Soundodger+ level from the welcome screen

Added left/right keys for stepping through markers as an alternative to </>

Added ability to deselect markers by clicking the background of the editor

Added Fullscreen button to bottom left of game preview window

Added new shortcuts to info box in top right (new stuff highlighted in blue)

Changed Wrap mode to be a toggle that can be applied to different kinds of movement challenges

Moved Level Creator and Level Notes to be in Level section instead of Project section

Fixed dragged objects moving oddly when dragged leftward off timeline

Fixed bullet order sometimes being wrong in XML

Fixed permanent white background when loading a level after having played a legacy user level

Fixed bullet markers not being deselected when changing to another tab

Fixed Copy button being lit when nothing is selected

Fixed error from invalid numbers in the marker deck

Fixed background not loading properly when loading a level with echo bg

Fixed Event marker tool buttons being visible when loading a level

Level Select

Added right-click menu for level tickets, folders, and individual levels to open file/folder in Windows, delete score(s), and open file in Editor

Fixed proper color inversion on legacy level tickets

Fixed memory leak when previewing lots of levels in the same folder

Fixed inconsistent loading of legacy audio previews

Fixed softlock when loading a folder that starts with "[]" but is not a project

Misc optimization for displaying unlocked levels

Misc