Big update!

Hello, everyone!

Some players found the puzzle format of the game "15 Puzzle" very difficult.

That's why I developed a separate game mode! This is a simplified mode for those who don't want to or can't play Sprinkles.

It took a global reworking of the engine, and adapting all 32 puzzles to the new gameplay mechanics. This add-on was made in emergency mode, almost without sleep, so if you come across any minor bugs - they will be fixed instantly! Report all problems on the forum.

What you get in the new mode:

▪ Control with the mouse;

▪ Puzzles themselves are magnetized to their area, when dragged;

▪ You can play with one hand;

▪ Levels are completed in seconds;

▪ Absolutely free!

How do I get this add-on? Just install this DLC:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1822830/TitTok_Girls_Easy/

▪ The interface has been globally redesigned;

▪ There is information about the new, free easy game mode;

▪ The gallery has become more visual and convenient;

▪ Support of declared languages has been improved;

▪ The main menu has been redesigned and made more convenient.

▪ Other small changes and corrections. Hundreds of them.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1805270/TitTok_Girls/

What's next?

I will continue to provide technical and content support for the game. I will bring everything to perfection, as always.

So report all the problems on the forum. Also send all your tips, recommendations and thoughts on the same forum. I'll keep everything in mind for the next updates to the game.

https://steamcommunity.com/app/1805270/discussions