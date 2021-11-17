Update notes for version 1.2.0

Hi everybody,

We just wanted to let you know that version 1.2 is LIVE!

In today’s base game update, we’re adding the ability to run gambling operations. You’ll be able to take over new buildings, install attractive games of chance or skill, and deck them out with amenities to keep your marks playing longer and spending more money. And also, keep an eye on your gamblers, because if their luck runs dry and they can no longer pay off their line of credit, you’ll be able to visit them at home, and use your forceful argumentation style to parlay their debt into new opportunities for you.

We're working with Kasedo on a much more detailed community post, but that will go up tomorrow during UK work hours (and morning in the US) - and we'll edit this post to link it here.

In the meantime, here's a very short description from a while back:

https://steamcommunity.com/games/1386780/announcements/detail/3064129529105516548

Note: this is a major update that requires new save files. Old save files will not load. But if you want to keep playing the last version, switch to branch "archive-1.1.8" on steam.

We hope you enjoy it, and let us know what you think in the forums!