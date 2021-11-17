FPV.SkyDive v.1.1 Update

Introducing a new training mode and reworked maps

We are proud to present a new training mode that allows you to become a FPV pilot in less than 10 minutes. The mode is intended for beginners and serves to get to know the controls and physics of flying, regardless of the input you use and entire training takes place at Orqa Stadium.





We also present reworked maps with a new image rendering system that is more optimised. From now on you can enjoy larger areas and endless horizons on existing maps. Every map now has four different race track to suit every level of flying experience.

Update includes game improvements and bug fixes:

Training mode v.1.0

Stadium map for training purpose

Reworked maps (Abandoned Factory and Polygon)

Reworked and optimised tracks

Rendering optimisations

Added soft trail on ghost drones

