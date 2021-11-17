The Oven Ready Cooking Update Changelog - v0.5.0.5835

Hello there seedlings!

The latest update The Oven Ready Cooking Update is now available and here is the changelog of what has been updated! As always, these things are an ongoing development, so expect bugs, balancing issues and an overwhelming urge to sprinkle herbs on things.

We appreciated any feedback at our usual channels on Discord, our forums or in the Steam Discussions.

Cʜᴀɴɢᴇʟᴏɢ

🔷 Cooking minigame revamped into 7 minigame variations for making...

ᅠᅠ🔷 Stews

ᅠᅠ🔷 Jams

ᅠᅠ🔷 Pies

ᅠᅠ 🔷 Sandwiches

ᅠᅠ 🔷 Puddings

ᅠᅠ 🔷 Soups

ᅠᅠ 🔷 Bread

🔷 Started the switch of UI over to new system, screens done so far include

ᅠᅠ 🔷 Inventory

ᅠᅠ 🔷 Calendar/Task list

ᅠᅠ 🔷 Status for player and npcs

ᅠᅠ 🔷 Options

ᅠᅠ 🔷 Many popups in the game

ᅠᅠ 🔷 PC Hotbar

ᅠᅠ 🔷 More to follow

🔷 New Event/Behaviour system in place to power future story, events and AI work. A few new events are in place to test the system.

🔶 Many recipes have changed ingredients and traits

🔶 Additional recipes added

🔶 First pass of an intriguing, very handy and expensive new Fairweather item

🔶 Only the exact Goddess effect applies from offerings

🔶 Various goddess offerings adjusted

🔶 Small mine added to Homesteads with some ore

🔶 Foot sfx changes on wooden tiles

🔶 Glass lens available from all traders if not acquired

❌ Fix for buying rating not always matching what was on offer

❌ Loading a save game in Briar loads into the player's farm instead

❌ When transported to different locations fishing rod will reset

❌ Fix for Thatterway getting confused going through Rivermoor

❌ Confirm for quitting lemonade stall selling

❌ Fix for farming help noticeboards not being completable with Hydrate skill unlocked or if a goddess boon is in effect that quickens growth

❌ Fix for certain item wanted tasks not having a reward

❌ Fix for certain events getting listed twice

❌ Fix for certain growables not appearing in seasons due to old saved data for the growables

❌ Fix for selling table interact auto closing

❌ Fix for infinite selling items from lemonade stand in certain circumstances

❌ Fixed case where sword could be used outside combat

❌ Prevented blank mail from shops after end of year tax

❌ Player is fixed to the spot while casting/reeling in fishing

❌ Item icon fills in for skills like Parry when unlocked

❌ Can only enter races with a matching animal type

❌ Fix for item requests from locked fae realms

❌ Cooling phase of blacksmith minigame gives less durability boost when not accurate to make 5 star durability harder

❌ LampLyter name visible on insects that are not to catch

❌ Active onscreen task cleared if it is removed in some way

❌ Masters can't be gifted other than for their skills

❌ Level music doesn't start and overlap with shop music at dawn of a new day

🔷_Addition_ᅠᅠ🔶_Improvement_ᅠᅠ❌_Fix_ᅠᅠ➕Internal