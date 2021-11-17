Patch Notes - Early Access Build 676113

New features:

• Improved the visuals of several of Merlin's Spells.

General fixes:

• Encounter state is now saved at every page turn, preventing cheesing random outcomes by restarting the game.

• Fixed a possible exploit for infinite Supplies through encounter interactions.

• Fixed a bug that could cause a rare scenario where you only needed to kill two Pylons in Jerusalem to win the skirmish.

• Rana's passive (Primal Presence) should no longer trigger after she dies.

• Far Striker (gained via Hunnic Arrow relic) should now only trigger from ability use.

• Wyvern and Dire Wyvern can no longer trigger their passives out of each other.

• Stasis status effect should no longer expire if a unit took damage from Poison/Burn/Bleed type effects.

• Fixed a bug when using the gamepad where tile grid could remain visible in the world even when not in tile picking mode (i.e. targeting an ability).

• Fixed a bug when using the gamepad where the tooltips could remain visible during enemy turn.

• Fixed several typos.

Optimizations:

• Optimized AI, reducing its think times by up to 50%.

• Optimized many meshes without loss of visual quality, reducing the game's memory requirements and increasing its performance on lower end hardware.

• Optimized light sources on some combat maps, offering substantial performance gains on lower end hardware.

• Optimized away the stall/freeze that could happen when first starting a game, after loading is complete and just before entering Lobby.

Quality-of-Life improvements:

• Added a loading progress when transitioning between game states (lobby / overworld / skirmish) in case it isn't instant (such as on low end PCs with slow disks).

• While targeting a unit with a damaging ability, a skull icon will now be shown if the target would die from the damage dealt.

• Changed visualization rules for Decoy, Desecrate and Volley skills, making their effect area clearer to read.

Gameplay balancing:

• Changed the status effect granted in "Castle of the Moons" to grant 1 AP in next combat (instead of extra damage dealt to large enemies).

• Disable effects (Rooted, Staggered, Stasis and Stunned) now decay at turn end (instead of at turn start), making their exact duration clearer.

• Green version of Oozing Singe+ (upgrade of Mystic's Singe) now deals Rooted instead of Slow.

• Reduced the base cooldown of Ranger's Hunter's Mark skill (and its upgrades) from 3 to 1.

• Mystic's Scavenging Singe skill (upgrade of Singe) now only refills ability uses once per match on a kill, instead of on every kill.

• Removed friendly fire from all versions of Warrior's Cleave skill. Now, players can choose between 'Wider Area + Pull', 'On-kill effects', and 'Debuff effects' variants. Renamed Judicious Cleave into Carving Cleave.

• The debuff inflicted by Warrior's Dueling Slash skill (upgrade of Slash) no longer reduces damage dealt only to the attacking Warrior, but to anyone.

• Basilisk's Toxic Buildup and Dire Basilisk's Toxic Reserves are no longer passives. Instead, they're regular status effects, meaning they can be purged via skills or spells.

• Basilisks now have to spend their first turn gaining the initial stacks of Toxic Buildup.