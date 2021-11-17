IMPORTANT!

After downloading the update, errors are possible in old saves! To avoid errors, you should clean the game worlds separately or reset all game progress in the settings menu!

What's new?!

New location for old players "Dump"!



New enemy "Rat"



Added changes to the needs for communication and entertainment. (To satisfy the need for communication, select two survivors, send one to the other and wait for them to finish communicating. To satisfy the need for entertainment, keep your survivor busy with something.)

Added mental health. (To maintain the mental health of your survivors in the norm, monitor the level of their needs and do not let them need anything, if your survivor's mental health drops to zero, then he can go insane and become your enemy.)

Added morale. (The morale level of your survivors directly affects their productivity, the higher the morale of your survivor, the stronger, faster and more enduring they are.)

Changes in the behavior of enemy creatures, now some of them are at enmity with each other.

Added information about items in the survivor's inventory. (Hover your mouse cursor over the item you are interested in to view information about it.)

Added icons for minimap outputs.

The interior of the warehouse has been improved.

Minor changes to the hand pump.

Added animation for the second level generator.

New effect of opening daily boxes.

Added targets for static mobs.

Correction of reverse damage from protective barricade

Changed information output to the information window.

Fixed a bug with storing resources in backpacks.

Fixed a bug with ranged weapons when attacking and farming.

The bug with farming of dead neutrals has been fixed.

Bug with mass selection has been fixed.

Fixed a bug with the weather reactor.

Fixed bug with game sounds.

Fixed bug with points and their bonus range.

Small changes in the interface.

Optimization of some objects.

Correction of errors in the text.

Description of the Rat: It is not surprising that these babies survived and feel great after a nuclear war, although it is difficult to call them babies due to radioactive radiation.

Attention! Rats with a 50% chance begin to patrol your territory from the second day of your existence, their main habitat is the "Dump" location.

Characteristics of a low-level enemy on the first game day: