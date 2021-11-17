Share · View all patches · Build 7730037 · Last edited 17 November 2021 – 17:06:13 UTC by Wendy

This update fixes the following in total:

-Fixed a bug where Kronosaurus would change from swimming to crawling under certain circumstances

-Fixed the bug that Kronosaurus could not turn on the water under certain circumstances

-The seabed state of Kronosaurus is removed and the operation is more comfortable

-Improved the visual center of Kronosaurus operation

-Fixed the bug of abnormal display of speed attribute in tab interface

-Fixed a bug that couldn't smell the water

-The old death mechanism is temporarily removed and will be added to the game with the old death reward in the future, or replaced with a more interesting mechanism

-Fixed the bug that Tyrannosaurus Rex returned blood when bleeding after full of bleeding resistance skills

-Balance adjustment:

-Tyrannosaurus Rex physical strength: adult status: 400-200, old age status: 500-240

-Tyrannosaurus Rex running speed: adult status: 40-37, old age status: 45-42

-Acrocanthosaurus full state physical strength value: 5950 --- 1000

-Greatly reduced the bleeding speed when lying down. Now the bleeding speed when lying down is reduced by 10 times

Next, we will deal with the remaining bugs and optimize them