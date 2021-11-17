Smashing time major update

A new level is available
You can now destroy everything in a school classroom.
The level also has some special objects, like the chalk, some basket balls, a frizbee.
New weapons to unlock
A rocket launcher, a laser gun, a whip, a nunchaku, a shotgun
Performances improvements and bug fixes
A major performance improvement effort was made on this version, in order to make the game run faster.
Inscrease of performances when burning objects
Possibility to switch from high quality to low quality in the menu
Bug fixes related to sound, and sound effects volumes
Crash related bug fixes
Physics improvements
Improvement of the handling of many objects (better handling of pens, pencils, chalks, better handling of sledgehammer, ...).
Bullets now bounces on metal
Better poop physics to glue things with poo
Original levels update
Added switches for lights
Added toilets to the oval office
Changed files in this update