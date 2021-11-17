Smashing time major update

A new level is available

You can now destroy everything in a school classroom.

The level also has some special objects, like the chalk, some basket balls, a frizbee.

New weapons to unlock

A rocket launcher, a laser gun, a whip, a nunchaku, a shotgun

Performances improvements and bug fixes

A major performance improvement effort was made on this version, in order to make the game run faster.

Inscrease of performances when burning objects

Possibility to switch from high quality to low quality in the menu

Bug fixes related to sound, and sound effects volumes

Crash related bug fixes

Physics improvements

Improvement of the handling of many objects (better handling of pens, pencils, chalks, better handling of sledgehammer, ...).

Bullets now bounces on metal

Better poop physics to glue things with poo

Added switches for lights

Added toilets to the oval office



