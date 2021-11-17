 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Smashing time update for 17 November 2021

Smashing time major update

Share · View all patches · Build 7729962 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A new level is available

You can now destroy everything in a school classroom.

The level also has some special objects, like the chalk, some basket balls, a frizbee.

New weapons to unlock

A rocket launcher, a laser gun, a whip, a nunchaku, a shotgun

Performances improvements and bug fixes

A major performance improvement effort was made on this version, in order to make the game run faster.

Inscrease of performances when burning objects

Possibility to switch from high quality to low quality in the menu

Bug fixes related to sound, and sound effects volumes

Crash related bug fixes

Physics improvements

Improvement of the handling of many objects (better handling of pens, pencils, chalks, better handling of sledgehammer, ...).

Bullets now bounces on metal

Better poop physics to glue things with poo

Original levels update

Added switches for lights

Added toilets to the oval office



Changed files in this update

Smashing time Content Depot 1478671
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.