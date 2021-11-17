Factory Town 1.0 release!

Happy to announce that after several years in Early Access, Factory Town has now reached its 1.0 release!

It's been quite a journey getting to this point, with tons of work going into the addition of buildings, items, recipes, menus, tutorials, campaign maps, trains, pipes, filters, path layout tools, Steam Workshop features, custom game editing, decorative blocks, and optimizations. The process also included building out (and sometimes reworking multiple times) core gameplay systems like town centers, markets, happiness, house levels, research progression, computational blocks, and map generation. And of course, lots and lots of bug fixes along the way : ) But I finally feel that the game has reached a level of completeness, stability, and replayability to be considered a full release.

So what does the 1.0 label mean for the game going forward? Well, there's a big list of features and miscellaneous improvements that were lower priority but that I still want to add. And with a game as complex as this one, I'm sure there will still be rebalancing to be done as I continue to gather feedback. So the plan is actually to keep working on this game full-time for the foreseeable future, which I'm able to do thanks to all the players who have supported the game so far.

As a solo developer, having feedback from the community has been extremely valuable to me. So I'd like to give a huge thank you to everyone that took the time to post their feedback to the Steam forums or the Discord and help me work though a lot of tough design issues. The community around this game is very helpful and constructive and I'm extremely grateful for that : )

See you again at 1.1!

Erik