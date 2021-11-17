 Skip to content

Gorilla Tag update for 17 November 2021

Network Tuneup Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 7729836 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Not too many changes on the front end, but there are some pretty heavy to changes to how some things are handled on the back end. This is necessary for some updates coming soon, as well as helping stamp out a few bugs.

-update to some of the networking logic, this will be necessary for some changes coming down the line

-added a game mode selector, removed the "casual" queue

-fix for some issues with gorillas having incorrect skin

-hopefully a fix for the last person being tagged out of nowhere bug

Changed files in this update

Gorilla Tag Content Depot 1533391
