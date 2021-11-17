Continuing our 6th Anniversary Celebrations!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Put on your fancy clothes and join the Six Year Anniversary celebration! This seasonal event is almost over, but that doesn’t mean the party’s not stopping yet. Check out the new Hattori & Kor Skins, the new exclusive Emote, Podium, and more! Just follow the fancy top hats in Mallhalla.

There’s one BCX 2021 champion left to crown at the North American Finals. Tune in this Saturday to earn a new set of viewership rewards, including the new Metadev Barraza Skin, and look out for exclusive reveals during the stream!

Don’t put away the party hats and cake just yet – we’re still celebrating Brawlhalla’s Six Year Anniversary! This seasonal event features exclusive cosmetic items, including new Hattori & Kor Skins, Colors, and much more. Players can also claim the free Title “Socialite” just by logging in to Brawlhalla during the event.

See the list below for all the exclusive party favors:

Skins

Maître d'Hattori

“She’ll serve you a memento mori.”

Hattori is ready to deal you a KO with her Celebratory Sabre and Corsage Royale Spear.

Gentleman Kor

“Simultaneously neat and on the rocks.”

Kor’s been buffed and polished for the celebration! He’s accessorized too with Cuffed Regalia Gauntlets and Disco Brawl Hammer

Ritzy Bödvar

“I can bear-ly contain my excitement.”

Adorned with his Hammer Decorum and Gilded Glory, Bödvar is ready to celebrate in his new attire!

Emote

6th Cake-aversary

“Cassidy's found a new recipe.”

Party with your opponents with some cake!

Podium

Gilded Deco 2021

“Celebrate our 6th Anniversary with this newly lacquered Podium!”

Featuring animations and sound effects, dazzle your opponents on this lavish Podium.

Colors

Gala Colors

Dress to impress with these white, black, and gold colors.

Available for every Legend!

The Anniversary event also includes:

An exclusive free “Socialite” Title reward, claim it by logging on to Brawlhalla during the Anniversary event!

New main menu, character select, and victory theme music.

Daily login bonus of 250 Gold to celebrate this event.

Anniversary-themed UI Takeover! Follow the top hats in Mallhalla to find all the party favors.

Protect your team's flag while stealing the enemy team's flag in this 3v3 game mode for control of Demon Island! Unite both flags at your base to score a point. Watch out! You'll drop the enemy's flag if you take damage. Players can return their flags to their base by touching it. First team to 3 points wins!

Capture the Flag Game Mode

3v3 Team

Unite your flag with the enemy’s flag at your base to score points!

First team to 3 points wins!

Last week we crowned champions from the Australia, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America regions. Now we’re closing out BCX 2021 with the North American Finals. The best players from the region will go head to head in 1v1 matches, and a champion will emerge this Saturday, November 20th.

Watch all the action live on twitch.tv/brawlhalla, and look out for reveals during the stream!

North America Singles Finals - Saturday, November 20th

For times in your local time zone, see brawlhalla.com/schedule.

Earn exclusive Esports Viewership Rewards by tuning in to Brawlhalla’s Esports Twitch streams. The longer you watch, the more you earn! Rewards for the North American Finals include:

Esports Colors v.2

Great Witness II Title

Helios Reign Spear

Metadev Barraza Skin

To learn more about Brawlhalla Esports Year Six, visit brawlhalla.com/esports.



For those looking for a fright, the Halloween Bundle brings treasures from the depths of the underworld:

Nix Legend Unlock

Scarecrow Nix Skin with Reaping Time Scythe & Birdshot Blasters

Maniacal Laugh Emote

This limited-time promotion is available to all Amazon Prime members. You can claim your loot here!



New Legend: Munin - The Raven Weapons: Scythe, Bow Stats: 5 Strength, 6 Dexterity, 4 Defense, 7 Speed 3 new Skins: Magpie Munin, Hugin, DJ Hugin

Looking for a certain chest? We’re rapidly rotating through chests, so check out the in-game timer to know when the next chest will rotate.

Find the new sales items!

The free-to-play Legend rotation for this week includes: Rayman, Hattori, Ada, Magyar, Petra, Lin Fei, Nix, Koji, and Vector.