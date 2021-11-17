Share · View all patches · Build 7729758 · Last edited 17 November 2021 – 16:09:03 UTC by Wendy

This Patch contains some updates and fixes for the 2021 Season 4 Release.

You can find the Release Notes for this Patch below, or on the iRacing Forums here: https://forums.iracing.com/discussion/11759/2021-season-4-patch-4-release-notes-2021-11-10-03#latest

2021 Season 4 Patch 4 Release Notes [2021.11.10.03]



iRACING UI:

AI Racing

Fixed an issue where “Disable Damage” was not working in AI Seasons.

Fixed an issue where the information bubbles shown near the top of the AI Seasons page were slightly misaligned.

League Racing

Resolved an issue when editing a future League Session where the "Starting Grid" was not loading previously gridded drivers properly when attempting to edit the existing Grid.

Search Bar

Various additional nicknames have been added as search criteria for a variety of cars and tracks.

Race Results

Fixed a bug where, when filing a protest from the Results page, drivers from the sub-session failed to populate the dropdown list.

SIMULATION:

Telemetry

Fixed an issue where the telemetry logging for the ABS driving aid would stop if the current car was not equipped with ABS brakes.

CARS:

Porsche 911 GT3 Cup (992)

Fixed an issue where the steering animation did not correctly match the wheel lock.

[Legacy] Porsche 911 GT3 Cup (991)

Fixed an issue where the steering animation did not correctly match the wheel lock.

[Legacy] Pro Mazda

iRacing setups have been updated.

TRACKS:

Charlotte Motor Speedway

(Roval) - - Patched a seam near Turn 4 and pit lane.

Hungaroring Circuit

Fixed an issue with the loading screen between Practice and Race.

Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

(Oval and Alt Oval) - Vehicles will now load with road course tires at these track configurations.

Nürburgring Grand-Prix-Strecke

Level-of-Detail settings have been adjusted for some light poles to prevent visual popping as the camera changes distances from these objects.

Phoenix Raceway

Lightmaps have been updated.