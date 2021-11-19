 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Car Detailing Simulator: Prologue update for 19 November 2021

PROLOGUE | UPDATE AND FIXES

Share · View all patches · Build 7729623 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

**

Hello Detailers! 🚗

**

Another portion of updates to the prologue.

List of changes:

  • Better cleaning performance,
  • a foam cursor displays on the floor,
  • mirrors are not part of the progress,
  • in the main menu, instead of a car, we implemented a show look-up preview of all garages available in the game.

One more time, thank you for all your feedback and review. 💪

🚘 PROLOGUE | SUGGESTIONS & FEEDBACK

🚘 PROLOGUE | BUGS & PROBLEMS

All suggestions and reports are extremely important to us! 😊

Regards,

Car Detailing Simulator Team

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.