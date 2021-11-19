PROLOGUE | UPDATE AND FIXES

**
Hello Detailers! 🚗
**
Another portion of updates to the prologue.
List of changes:
- Better cleaning performance,
- a foam cursor displays on the floor,
- mirrors are not part of the progress,
- in the main menu, instead of a car, we implemented a show look-up preview of all garages available in the game.
One more time, thank you for all your feedback and review. 💪
🚘 PROLOGUE | SUGGESTIONS & FEEDBACK
All suggestions and reports are extremely important to us! 😊
Regards,
Car Detailing Simulator Team