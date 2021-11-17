Crash Alert

While testing the new Sha'ri Desert events, I encountered a crash after a 2x Earth Bubble battle which dropped 1 Mystery Coin. This was before I added the BGM to the area. So far, I have not been able to repeat the conditions of the crash, but please be aware that crashing after battles in the Sha'ri Desert is currently a possibility.

If the game crashes for you, compile as much detail as you can and reply directly to this post. I believe the crash condition is Mystery Coin has been dropped. If it is, I will remove them from the loot pool altogether for the time being.

Note: The Rockfist Ursid quest isn't finished. This deployment came as an emergency with the idea that the BGM addition and level warning / save restrict warnings removal may lessen crashes.

5.0.11 [Build #106, Release Date: November 17, 2021]

Bugs to look for: Report them as a comment to the most recent patch notes or post them directly on the CoA channels using the invite link above!

Game crashes unexpectedly after Mystery Coin or other item drop. Please include where the encounter was, which items dropped, and what the enemies were.

Sha'ri Desert: