Crash Alert

While testing the new Sha'ri Desert events, I encountered a crash after a 2x Earth Bubble battle which dropped 1 Mystery Coin. This was before I added the BGM to the area. So far, I have not been able to repeat the conditions of the crash, but please be aware that crashing after battles in the Sha'ri Desert is currently a possibility.
If the game crashes for you, compile as much detail as you can and reply directly to this post. I believe the crash condition is Mystery Coin has been dropped. If it is, I will remove them from the loot pool altogether for the time being.
Note: The Rockfist Ursid quest isn't finished. This deployment came as an emergency with the idea that the BGM addition and level warning / save restrict warnings removal may lessen crashes.
5.0.11 [Build #106, Release Date: November 17, 2021]
Bugs to look for: Report them as a comment to the most recent patch notes or post them directly on the CoA channels using the invite link above!
- Game crashes unexpectedly after Mystery Coin or other item drop. Please include where the encounter was, which items dropped, and what the enemies were.
Sha'ri Desert:
- Now has its own BGM.
- Removed event level warning.
- Removed save restriction.
- Added page pickups for Rockfist Ursid quest.
- Added transfer to tunnel.
Changed files in this update