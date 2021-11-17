 Skip to content

Cross of Auria update for 17 November 2021

Crash Alert

Cross of Auria update for 17 November 2021 · Build 7729528

While testing the new Sha'ri Desert events, I encountered a crash after a 2x Earth Bubble battle which dropped 1 Mystery Coin. This was before I added the BGM to the area. So far, I have not been able to repeat the conditions of the crash, but please be aware that crashing after battles in the Sha'ri Desert is currently a possibility.

If the game crashes for you, compile as much detail as you can and reply directly to this post. I believe the crash condition is Mystery Coin has been dropped. If it is, I will remove them from the loot pool altogether for the time being.

Note: The Rockfist Ursid quest isn't finished. This deployment came as an emergency with the idea that the BGM addition and level warning / save restrict warnings removal may lessen crashes.

5.0.11 [Build #106, Release Date: November 17, 2021]

Bugs to look for: Report them as a comment to the most recent patch notes or post them directly on the CoA channels using the invite link above!

  • Game crashes unexpectedly after Mystery Coin or other item drop. Please include where the encounter was, which items dropped, and what the enemies were.

Sha'ri Desert:

  • Now has its own BGM.
  • Removed event level warning.
  • Removed save restriction.
  • Added page pickups for Rockfist Ursid quest.
  • Added transfer to tunnel.

