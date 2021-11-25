Substance 3D Designer 11.3

The new Substance 3D Designer is here! This release is the last feature update for the year 2021.

This release brings new particle based procedural modeling nodes as well as UX updates like being able to bring any window full-screen easily, a clearer new graph dialog, the ability to close multiple graphs at once and a ton of other improvements.

Get all the details on this new release in our dedicated article on the Substance 3D Magazine!

Note: This release is also the first release of the 2022 version.

This year, this new Designer not only comes with a new Painter release but we're also bringing Sampler (ex-Alchemist) and Stager to Steam, don't miss out on those during their introductory sale!

Here are the full release notes:

Added:

[Substance models] Add tooltips for nodes parameters

[Substance models] Allow to display in overlay in the 3D viewport the result of an intermediate node

[Substance models] Improve how Basis are displayed

[Substance models] Preserve the objects' hierarchy when exporting a Substance Model graph to .fbx

[Substance models] Support multiple materials in FBX/OBJ export from Substance Model graph

[Substance models][Content] Particle node

[Substance models][Content] Generative Transform node

[Substance models][Content] Organic Pattern node

[Substance models][Content] Particles from Instances node

[Substance models][Content] Particle Pruning node

[Substance models][Content] Lathe node

[Substance models][Content] Shell node

[Substance models][Content] Projection node

[Substance models][Content] Curve Trim node

[Substance models][Content] Update Curve Sampler node

[Substance models][Content] Update Mesh Sampler node

[Substance models][Content] Update Jitter node

[UX] Button to maximize current view

[UX] Update the New Graph window

[UX] Add 'Download Player' option in Tools menu and aggregate with 'Locate Player'

[UX] Add 'Close All' entry to the file menu

[UX] Apply consistent casing throughout the main menu

[UX] Automatically display the properties of duplicated graph items

[UX] Add buttons in the graph toolbar to disable constant screen size for Frame titles / Comments / Pins

[UX] Buttons to copy versions information to the clipboard in the About dialog

[Materials] Inputs relative to inputs

[Content] Add 'Tiling' option on 3D Perlin Noises

[Content] New Diffusion process node

[Content] New PBR Render node version

[Interoperability] Receive SBS and SBSAR from Sampler

[Interoperability] Send SBSM To Stager (not available on Steam versions)

[3D View] Add an option to disable backface culling

[3D View] Add an option to display Vertex tangent space

[Explorer] Highlight graph in the Explorer when double clicking the Graph View's background

[Explorer] Remove the 'Explore' option in contextual menus

[Bakers] Hide deprecated bakers

[Color Management] Add support for OCIO v2 config file rules

[Library] Rename categories according to graph types

[Preferences] Auto-disable the CPU in Iray hardware preferences if supported CUDA GPU is detected

Fixed: