Season 01: Patch 03

Hello Miners,

We have fixed a couple of crashes, made a number of improvements to missions and bug-fixed weapons - and you can again Rock and Stone without fear of encountering non-Hoxxes bugs.

Cheers,

The Ghost Ship Crew

--- PATCH NOTES ---

Fixed a crash related to the game booting up

Fixed a crash related to the game shutting down

Fixed a crash related to armor components

Fixed a crash related to late joining

Fixed a crash that sometimes happened for clients - if the host shut down the game while the client was joining

Fixed a crash that sometimes happened for clients trying to join as the game was transitioning (from mission to space rig - end screen to space rig)

Attempt to fix a crash related to enemies dying from goo

Attempt to fix a rare crash related to weapons when joining a mission

Attempt to fix a rare crash in music manager

Fixed a bug that caused ammo to not transfer correctly between Deep Dive missions, getting reset instead for clients

Fixed a bug that prevented players from seeing changes in Doretta's health bar if they moved too far away from her

Fixed a bug that caused a massive FPS drop if mouse sensitivity mode was changed to manual

Fixed a bug that caused Macteras to do nothing if they were in too small tunnels or other tight places and close to their target

Fixed a bug that caused weird Mactera behavior when they were targeting pipelines in Refinery missions

Fixed a bug that caused the Minehead in Point Extraction to not animate properly

Fixed the description of the Elite Enemies mutator in the Miner's Manual

Fixed a bug that made Bet-C target enemies through thin floors

Fixed a bug that sometimes caused the Grappling Gun to act weird / get stuck for clients

Fixed a clipping issue with the Weapon framework/paintjob selector

Fixed a bug that caused a preview in the equipment terminal paintjob/framework after exiting to main equipment view

Fixed a typo in the motivational quotes on the Space Rig

Fixed a typo in the Promotion pop-up

Fixed that the Hoop Game were not always in sync for host and clients

Added little collar under Tech Trooper helmet so skin is no longer visible

Fixed a bug that made it possible for Sandbox players to join non-modded games if they joined through invites without having the game open.

Fixed a bug that caused the enabled mods/max mod count to be wonk

Fixing a bug that made the game show install error on mods when changing steam branch (even if the install did not have errors)

Fixed a visual bug that made it look like a weapon was left floating mid-air if you tried to change weapons while carrying an object (also happened if you took out the laser pointer while carrying an object)

Fixed a bug that caused the dwarves to prioritize grinding pipes instead of reviving teammates downed on said pipe

Fixed a bug that made all “E” interactions inaccessible, if the player Rock and Stone’ed while returning a full canister to Doretta

Fixed a bug that caused weapons to fire if you did Rock and Stone while charging said weapon

Fixed a bug that caused the weapon crosshairs to be visible while using the Terrain Scanner

Fixed a bug that caused the dwarves to grind if they were standing on a pipe and tried to add a segment (often causing unintentional, albeit hilarious, death by gravity)

Fixed a bug that made non-depositable carriables (such as mule legs and tethers) to be depositable if a throw was canceled

Tweaked the “un-stick dwarves from pipes” code to hopefully better un-stick dwarves from pipes they managed to somehow get stuck to

Fixed a bug that caused Deep Dive objectives to give 100% PP reward even if you fail the stage the objectives were in. Objectives in completed stages still give full rewards as before.

Hacking Pod can no longer spawn directly on top of Generator/data deposit.

Hacking Pod should no longer be able to spawn ceiling above the data deposit

Fixed a bug that caused the range to connect transmitter nodes to be almost double of the intended range.

Fixed that enemies and Molly were able to go through the Data Vault after it opened

Patrol bots killed by Inferno BC and then hacked no longer have a persistent “on fire” icon

The outline of the Patrol bot now lasts more than 2 sec

Fixed a bug that caused Subata's "Explosive Reload" Overclock to not affect the Caretaker's health

Fixed a bug that caused Tether beams to go in weird directions if a client walks far away from them and then comes back

Resupply Pods no longer block the Tether beam

Item dispensers no longer leave behind one invisible inactive object if the item dispenser gets despawned (Hacking Pod did this after leaving)

Fixed a bug that made Mission Control continue talking about defending the Hacking Pod after the Hacking was done

Fixed a bug that made the dwarf say “light it up” lines when telling Bosco to defend Hack-C

Added tutorial hint about Bosco being able to defend the Hacking Pod

The Prospector is now spawning chunks of dirt for clients

Changed The Prospector’s immunity phase so it can at max stay in it for double the normal duration if the limit of Patrol Bots has been reached

Fixed a bug that caused difficulty having an effect on how the rest of the level was generated

Added new Pass in Procedural Generation to prevent things from floating after mission objectives have been carved

Tweaked font for Grenade, Flare, and Flashlight HUD elements

Fixed Rival Tech DLC not being announced by pop-up in-game when purchased

Fixed a skinning issue on magazine-lever on the GK2 Rival Tech Framework

Added The Rival Tech DLC to the rotating list of DLCs on the info screen

Haz 4 now defaults to unselected in the server list filter until the intro assignment: Conquer Hoxxes IV has been completed. Players can still manually enable it

You can no longer slap the Gnome while holding a beer

Changed flammable gas combustion to work with the temperature system which means most sources of heat can now ignite flammable gas.

INDUSTRIAL SABOTAGE

Fixed the Caretaker taking too little damage from the Corrosive Sludge Pump and other non-explosive AoE weapons

Reduced the damage dealt by Patrol Bot explosive shot

Reduced the damage dealt when a rolling Patrol Bot bumps into a player

Reduced the damage dealt by the Caretaker phase bombs

Updated the FX of the Caretaker Aoe electrocute attack

WEAPON FIXES AND TWEAKS

The first iteration of weapon tweaks is here. As always there will be more to come in the future as we collect more data and gather more of your feedback. So keep it coming!

Minor LOK-1 inspection animation now works correctly when interrupted

Autocannon T5 Fear upgrade is now properly affected by any damage radius increases

Improved Plasma Carbine projectile handling for clients

Reload-triggered overclocks can now affect weak points on boss-type enemies. (Explosive Reload now works on Caretaker)

Fixed a bug that caused the Hurricane missiles to sometimes lose guidance when the rate of fire was high

Fixed goo puddles sometimes visually glitching

Fixed the torch on CRSPR flamethrower not animating after 1 sec in loadout

Fixed the napalm upgrade on the hurricane not igniting gas clouds

Fixed Subrata tracers not showing correctly

Plastcrete MKII "bubbly" animation is now visible for clients

Fixed case where LOK-1 rifle missed the target even though it indicated a hit.

Fixed a typo in the Explosive Goodbye upgrade for the Breach Cutter

Fixed a typo in the description of the Goo Bomber Special OC for the Corrosive Sludge Cannon

Fixed a typo in the description of the Executioner OC for the LOK-1 Smart Rifle

LOK-1 overclock Seeker Rounds now properly deal damage to the caretaker and get a damage bonus when hitting weak points

Plasma Expansion Delay stat now displays correctly on the Breech Cutter

Hurricane GRS

Nitroglycerin Compound upgrade now increases explosion damage instead of impact damage

Reduced the heat bonus of the Napalm-Infused Rounds upgrade

Reduced the armor break bonus of the Anti-Tank Missiles upgrade

Slightly reduced the area damage bonus of the Zip Fuel upgrade

Changed the Napalm-Infused Rounds upgrade to convert the damage to heat just like the PGL and reduced how much damage is converted

Increased the bonus of the Increased Blast Radius upgrade

Plasma Burster OC

Increased the maximum number of projectiles that can be guided at once

Fixed Plasma Burster OC not working properly with T5 upgrades

Corrosive Sludge Pump

Reduced the DoT bonus of the Fluoroantimonic Acid upgrade

Reduced the puddle size bonus of the Air Sensitive Compound upgrade

Increased the damage bonus of the Potent Goo Mix upgrade

Volatile Impact Mixture OC

Significantly reduced the puddle lifetime penalty and the DoT duration penalty

LOK-1 Smart Rifle

Changed the Piercing Rounds upgrade to a Super Blow Through upgrade increasing the number of penetrations

Moved some of the lock-on speed bonus from the Sutter Speed Sensor upgrade to the base weapon

Neuro-Lasso OC

Reduced the lock-on speed penalty

Extended the time before all locks reset

DRAK-25

Extended the duration of the speed boost from the Hot Feet upgrade

Missing from initial patch notes: