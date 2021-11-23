Full Version of DEEEER Simulator: Your Average Everyday Deer Game Now Available!

Dear Users,

It's been too long a wait, but we are so happy to finally be able to bring you the full version of DEEEER Simulator!

YouTube

The full version comes with a host of exciting new features and updates.

Along the way, many of you were kind enough to offer support and words of encouragement as we worked on development, and for that, words cannot express how thankful we are.

Well, without further ado, jump into the game to find out the fate that awaits our favorite average, everyday deer!

Final boss

Opening and ending sequence

Newly added BGM composed by original artists

Steam Achievements

Additional Language Support

Apart from the above, we have also incorporated many user requests and fixed a long list of minor bugs.

The Final Evolution of DEEEER DLC

Want MOAR DEEEER?! (No, really - we'd actually like to know.)）

Unleash the full power of our deer friend with this DLC pack.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1801910/

16-Track Original Soundtrack also Available!

Enjoy these amazing and wacky tracks composed specifically for DEEEER Simulator!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1801900/

Fully Jacked DEEEER Edition

Get the game along with the DLC pack and original soundtrack together for 10% off the total price! With so much DEEEER goodness in this bundle, you definitely won't regret it!

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/23731/

Now, go on and live your deer life to the fullest!

