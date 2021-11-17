Share · View all patches · Build 7729134 · Last edited 17 November 2021 – 14:09:18 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey folks!

This beta version takes care of a couple of things and is for sure the last beta before release.

Version 1.2.0 BETA 9:

increase armor protection to 40% and 20% on easy and normal, respectively

updated MP7 to better support the tactical reloads system

fixed some events causing the player to update their movement speed while moving, resulting in cases where the player would suddenly stop firing while running at top speed

fixed not being able to properly run and shoot at the same time when using a controller

(MAP EDITOR) fixed a crash caused by having a scene with 0 parts

Got feedback or bugs to report regarding the Controller Update BETA branch? Post it here!

Don't forget to report any issues you encounter outside of the BETA branch in this thread!

You can also join the official Discord server!

Thanks for reading, hope you're enjoying the game!