Changelog for v3.0.38

Dear oil entrepreneurs,

Version 3.0.38 of Turmoil is now available. This patch brings some minor bugfixes and several changes to tune the game balance.

Game speed has been lowered by 10%

After the 3.0 update, we found the game was running 20% faster than the old version. This put a little bit too much pressure on decision making, so we decided to lower it by 10% again. This means the result is still a little more fast paced than before, but not as frantic.

Mole changes

The mole gas-seeking behaviour now uses the distance to the nearest corner of the gas well, instead of the distance to the center of the gas well when determining whether to reveal it. It improves the reliability of finding gas bubbles with moles, especially for larger bubbles.

Other changes

Updated localization files.

Reduced general memory usage.

The Higher/Lower minigame now retains the same set of cards after reloading the campaign.

Added particles to The Heat Is On stock auction.

Fixes

The in-level silo tutorial now gives you the proper amount of money required to complete the tutorial. A rounding error caused you to have too little money in some scenarios, which meant you could not continue the tutorial.

The single game menu now uses the entered seed when starting the level, fixing some edge cases where it would previously not use the seed.

The post-campaign dialog in The Heat Is On now uses the correct localization after having played the bonus island.

Resolved a UI issue related to attempting to build a pipe to the very edge of the screen in fullscreen mode.

The “Tip Top” achievement is attainable again, now by reading all the tips in the Turmoil campaign instead of buying them.

Fixed an issue where the "All Oil Sold" bonus was awarded even though not all oil was sold.

Next up: Multiplayer

Starting next week we will be posting a weekly write-up about how the upcoming multiplayer game mode works. We hope you are as excited as we are about this, stay tuned!