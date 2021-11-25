New update available for Chinese players!

Hi everyone!

I hope you are doing well these days. On our side, there’s always something new keeping us busy — this time, it was a new update for the Chinese version of Omen Exitio. After its release in late October, and thanks to the feedback received from our new fans, we noticed some minor bugs and typos that needed an urgent fix. Fortunately, patch 2.5.0f7 is now available for you all! Make sure that Steam installs the update before running the game to see the changes.

If there’s any other issue you want us to notice, feel free to leave a report in the comments section or contact 2P Games via their Discord community server.

Have a good day!