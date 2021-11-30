Ver 2.03 Patch Notes 📝

Dear Sword Art Online fans, thank you for playing SWORD ART ONLINE Alicization Lycoris.

The latest patch “Ver.2.03” has been released to fix major / minor bugs and improve overall gameplay. Please see below for details.

System

✔️ Increased the maximum number of Network items players can keep from 310 to 1024

✔️ An option to retry a battle has been added for certain event battles during the first major expansion DLC, Blooming of Forget-me-not.

✔️ Fixed the issue where it was not possible to gather items from particular Gathering Points in the map.

Other

✔️ Fixed other minor bugs and issues.

Thank you again for your continued support, patience, and feedback.