Ver 2.03 Patch Notes 📝

Dear Sword Art Online fans, thank you for playing SWORD ART ONLINE Alicization Lycoris.
The latest patch “Ver.2.03” has been released to fix major / minor bugs and improve overall gameplay. Please see below for details.
System
✔️ Increased the maximum number of Network items players can keep from 310 to 1024
✔️ An option to retry a battle has been added for certain event battles during the first major expansion DLC, Blooming of Forget-me-not.
✔️ Fixed the issue where it was not possible to gather items from particular Gathering Points in the map.
Other
✔️ Fixed other minor bugs and issues.
Thank you again for your continued support, patience, and feedback.
