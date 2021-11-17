Motorcycle Mechanic Simulator 2021 is out now!

Hey, Bikers!



So that time has come. The stress is literally eating us up, but we're putting the results of our over two years of work into your hands!

Without going into too much detail, if you had a chance to play the demo or the free prologue, the gameplay itself should be familiar to you. For those who meet our title for the first time, here are some of the most important features.

While playing Motorcycle Mechanic Simulator 2021...

...and many more features such as checking the lights, whether the engine starts, cleaning garages, or using custom decals/stickers on your motorcycles.

Check out for yourself what awaits you in the game!

To celebrate the launch, we decided to team up with a number of crews to bring you a whole bunch of game bundles at discounted prices...check it out for yourself!

Real Mechanic Bundle



True Mechanic Bundle



Retro Mechanic Bundle



.....and many other!

As you know, there is no game that does not have bugs. Despite the fact that we have been testing the game hard for the last weeks, thus catching bugs, you will probably still come across some during the game. Don't hesitate to let us know in the appropriate thread in our community hub, or on our discord. We are planning long support for this game, we will provide the whole road map soon. That's why your feelings, bug reports, and suggestions are so important to us. We are in this together!