Steam Workshop Update

Hey everyone!
I'm happy to announce that there's a new update to Festival Tycoon which just launched!
This is probably the biggest update ever, including:
drum roll
Steam Workshop Support
Yep, you read that right! You can now upload custom content to the Workshop!
There are a couple of different things which can be uploaded:
- Custom sponsor logos
- Custom company logos
- Name lists
- Locations
To make sure it's as easy as possible to create new content, I made a big tutorial and a couple of templates which should get you started faster!
You can get the tutorial directly on the Discord server (where you can get easy help too!) or by downloading it here.
Now, you're probably thinking why anyone wants to add a location to the workshop if all locations are available to anyone already. Introducing:
Location Editor
The location editor lets you create and (as the name suggests) edit locations! All you need to do is open up the game, hit the button and off you go!
You can build your own locations and share them with other players!
Sounds good and all but you're probably thinking "well yeah but they are still small and I don't have enough space!". But I am one step ahead here! I added:
Larger Maps
Previously, map sizes were 48x48, 64x64 or 80x80 units. With the new update I added two more map sizes: 96x96 and 112x112 units large!
That's nearly twice as much space to build festivals on!
But that's not all I have added! THERE'S MORE:
Custom Music
Bam. There it is! Custom music support in Festival Tycoon!
Long story short, you can now add your own bands to the game!
Just add your songs to the local folder and start the game. There are a couple of requirements which you can all read through in the custom content tutorial (see above)!
So over all that's it for this update! I am so excited to see your creations and uploads to the Workshop! This will bring a lot of life into Festival Tycoon!
If you have any questions, please don't hesitate to reach out! I am super active on my Discord server, that's the best place to get in touch! =)
Sorry for not being around as much as usual over the last days and weeks! I'll use the sheer amount of new content as an excuse here! ;)
Have fun playing!
And as always, feedback is highly appreciated!
Changelog
As usual, I fixed a ton of bugs and added a couple small changes. Here is everything I changed since version 0.11.0:
- New: When using highlight modes in live mode, it now highlights sqauds as well. This allows you to very quickly check the covered area of different types.
- New: Concerts now influence the reputation of a band. A successful concert leads to an increase in reputation and vice versa.
- New: Added an option to set the target framerate to increase the performance on weaker devices.
- New: Added a history window to show partner changes in the menu.
- New: Profile can now be edited in menu.
- New: Added a new overhead icon to the AI which tells the player that an agent is confused or has a pathing error.
- New: Bands and sponsors can now be sorted by a variety of stats.
- New: Bands can now be sorted in the line up planner window too.
- Fixed: The profile reputation sometimes would suffer a lot due to sponsors not being satisfied despite the player had no deal with the sponsors. This is now fixed.
- Fixed: Fixed a bug where VIP visitors would sometimes go to regular buildings even though having a VIP building provided.
- Fixed: Visitors sometimes got stuck at stage entrances. This should be fixed now.
- Fixed: There was an issue with the first agent to arrive at the festival being stuck at the spawn point, which should be fixed now.
- Fixed: Management buildings are now colorized when selecting the highlight modes.
- Fixed: The AI overlay hides now if a selected agent leaves the festival.
- Fixed: Band reputation change now only takes assigned bands into consideration.
- Fixed: The windows of the Patisserie aren't flickering anymore.
- Fixed: Scaled rocks and other props don't block gaps anymore. This should solve a couple of AI issues.
- Fixed: The supporter statue would turn into a regular statue when loading a festival. This is now fixed.
- Fixed: Relax areas are not stackable anymore.
- Fixed: Several bug fixes with nav mesh elements which should improve AI performance and pathfinding.
- Fixed: A few issues with the French localization were fixed. Thanks to everyone who let me know!
- Fixed: A bug where visitors were stuck at the stage entrance in between shows should now be fixed.
- Fixed: Wine bar blocks placing stuff inside of it.
- Fixed: Booked bands and sponsors were showing up in the browsers. This is now fixed.
- Optimized: Added a few UI tweaks which hopefully make sponsor booking more straight forward.
- Optimized: If a moshpit happens, some visitors will join and some won't.
- Optimized: Improved a few tutorial texts.
- Optimized: Completely reworked the partner progress system. It should be a lot easier to understand the change of values now.
- Optimized: Clarified the band statements if a need is not fulfilled.
- Optimized: Random repair and saitation tasks can only occur if the targeted building has below 50% condition or cleanliness value and the amount of parallel task at a time is limited.
- Optimized: Removed randomness in concert quality. The concert quality should now be much clearer.
- Optimized: Made band satisfaction reasons in the festival end screen clearer.
- Optimized: Mechanics can now solve two tasks per trip instead of only one.
- Balancing: Max. popularity change of bands per concert increased from 0.13 to 0.5.
- Balancing: The cleanliness and condition of buildings don't directly lead to live tasks anymore but increase the chance of tasks to appear.
- Known issue: Workers unassign themselves from a worker squad in rare instances. Workaround for now is to join them manually to the squad again.
- Other: Extended the Halloween elements until November 5th (awesome for next year ;)).
Changed files in this update