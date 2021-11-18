Steam Workshop Update

Hey everyone!

I'm happy to announce that there's a new update to Festival Tycoon which just launched!

This is probably the biggest update ever, including:

drum roll

Steam Workshop Support

Yep, you read that right! You can now upload custom content to the Workshop!

There are a couple of different things which can be uploaded:

Custom sponsor logos

Custom company logos

Name lists

Locations

To make sure it's as easy as possible to create new content, I made a big tutorial and a couple of templates which should get you started faster!

You can get the tutorial directly on the Discord server (where you can get easy help too!) or by downloading it here.

Now, you're probably thinking why anyone wants to add a location to the workshop if all locations are available to anyone already. Introducing:

Location Editor

The location editor lets you create and (as the name suggests) edit locations! All you need to do is open up the game, hit the button and off you go!

You can build your own locations and share them with other players!

Sounds good and all but you're probably thinking "well yeah but they are still small and I don't have enough space!". But I am one step ahead here! I added:

Larger Maps

Previously, map sizes were 48x48, 64x64 or 80x80 units. With the new update I added two more map sizes: 96x96 and 112x112 units large!

That's nearly twice as much space to build festivals on!

But that's not all I have added! THERE'S MORE:

Custom Music

Bam. There it is! Custom music support in Festival Tycoon!

Long story short, you can now add your own bands to the game!

Just add your songs to the local folder and start the game. There are a couple of requirements which you can all read through in the custom content tutorial (see above)!

So over all that's it for this update! I am so excited to see your creations and uploads to the Workshop! This will bring a lot of life into Festival Tycoon!

If you have any questions, please don't hesitate to reach out! I am super active on my Discord server, that's the best place to get in touch! =)

Sorry for not being around as much as usual over the last days and weeks! I'll use the sheer amount of new content as an excuse here! ;)

Have fun playing!

And as always, feedback is highly appreciated!

Changelog

As usual, I fixed a ton of bugs and added a couple small changes. Here is everything I changed since version 0.11.0: