New Patch - Translation



**

Dear somber souls!



Let us start this devlog off with an apology, you – our dear players deserve.

We know that some translations have been problematic, and for that reason we would like to sincerely apologize**. We can only imagine how inconvenient it has been.

We are only humans who make mistakes, but what’s more important – we learn and do our best to fix them.

Although translation process is quite complicated and takes a while, we’re ready to inform you, that the newly improved translations are here!

What has changed?

Translation improvements for languages:

French

Italian

German

Japanese

Korean

Spanish

Portuguese - Brazil

Russian

Simplified Chinese

Turkish

As a team we are so lucky to have such amazing community members like you! All of the feedback you constantly provide for us keeps us motivated and gives us the opportunity to improve Hell Architect even more.

It is our pleasure to do this for YOU. Your support and loyalty are greatly appreciated and we’re extremely thankful for having you. We wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for you!

This is another step on our way to the BIG UPDATE!

Keep an eye out, we have more in store for you!

Don't forget to ⬇️

[ ](discord.gg/xC33Bac)

Follow us ⬇️



Follow us ⬇️



Check our Hellish Playlist out ⬇️



Have a HELL of a good day!

Woodland Games & Leonardo Interactive