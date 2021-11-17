Patch notes for Interstellar Rift 1.0.4.60

RESTORING OLD SHIPS
Sadly, a bug in the previous version caused all ships that were loaded in that version of the game to lose the paint on generated exterior tiles. This data can't be restored by the game automatically but it is possible to restore old ships from a backup. There are a few options:
WORKSHOP
If the old versions of the ships have not been uploaded to the workshop using 1.0.4.50 the old versions can be restored in two ways:
-
By first unsubscribing from the ships, relaunching the game, and then resubscribing to the ships. Or,
-
By removing the %APPDATA%\InterstellarRift\workshop folder
SHIPZ
If you have backed up your ships as exported .shipz's, you should be able to reimport them.
RESTORING FROM BACKUP
By default the game periodically backs up all save data. You can either restore the entire backup, or just one file.
-
To restore an entire backup copy the contents of the desired backup folder in %APPDATA%\InterstellarRift\backups to %APPDATA%\InterstellarRift. CAUTION: This will roll back your entire save to the date and time of the backup in question.
-
To only restore access to the ships with correct exterior paint you can copy the userdb\ship+40metadata_collection+40 file from the desired backup folder in %APPDATA%\InterstellarRift\backups to %APPDATA%\InterstellarRift\userdb. CAUTION: This will cause you to lose access to any ships you've created in the meantime.
REPAINTING
As the underlying bug has been resolved, manually repainting the ships will work.
BUG FIXES
-
Fixed saving of exterior blocks
-
Fixed logging failing due to new version numbers
-
Fixed debufs not getting unregistered when teleporting away from a ship
-
Fixed a server deadlock that could occur if a ghost client connected while the server was figuring out what systems need to update
-
Fixed client crash when opening a just deleted mail
CHANGES
-
Improve logging for actions related to player drones
-
Entirely references to chat logging when running as a ghost client
NOTES
- Servers don't need to be updated
If you haven't already, make sure to check out our Discord channel for the latest updates, server notifications, support, and more!
Changed files in this update