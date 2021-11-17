Patch notes for Interstellar Rift 1.0.4.60

RESTORING OLD SHIPS

Sadly, a bug in the previous version caused all ships that were loaded in that version of the game to lose the paint on generated exterior tiles. This data can't be restored by the game automatically but it is possible to restore old ships from a backup. There are a few options:

WORKSHOP

If the old versions of the ships have not been uploaded to the workshop using 1.0.4.50 the old versions can be restored in two ways:

By first unsubscribing from the ships, relaunching the game, and then resubscribing to the ships. Or,

By removing the %APPDATA%\InterstellarRift\workshop folder

SHIPZ

If you have backed up your ships as exported .shipz's, you should be able to reimport them.

RESTORING FROM BACKUP

By default the game periodically backs up all save data. You can either restore the entire backup, or just one file.

To restore an entire backup copy the contents of the desired backup folder in %APPDATA%\InterstellarRift\backups to %APPDATA%\InterstellarRift. CAUTION: This will roll back your entire save to the date and time of the backup in question.

To only restore access to the ships with correct exterior paint you can copy the userdb\ship+40metadata_collection+40 file from the desired backup folder in %APPDATA%\InterstellarRift\backups to %APPDATA%\InterstellarRift\userdb. CAUTION: This will cause you to lose access to any ships you've created in the meantime.

REPAINTING

As the underlying bug has been resolved, manually repainting the ships will work.

BUG FIXES

Fixed saving of exterior blocks

Fixed logging failing due to new version numbers

Fixed debufs not getting unregistered when teleporting away from a ship

Fixed a server deadlock that could occur if a ghost client connected while the server was figuring out what systems need to update

Fixed client crash when opening a just deleted mail

CHANGES

Improve logging for actions related to player drones

Entirely references to chat logging when running as a ghost client

NOTES

Servers don't need to be updated



