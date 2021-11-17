 Skip to content

polity update for 17 November 2021

POLITY - v1.0.2

Changelog

[1.0.2] - 2021-11-17

Added

-Added a feature to use the owned animations.

Changed

-Changed the notification of the missing error messages.

Fixed

-Fixed the bug in creating a new avatar.

-Fixed the bug in chopping trees.

-Fixed the bug in the Settings Panel.

-Fixed the bug in unequipping a hand item.

-Fixed the bug in receiving the notification texts.

-Fixed the bug in sending a Ticket on the in-game phone.

-Fixed the bug in the Tailor’s Dialogue.

Working On

-Working on the in-game Map to improve the gaming experience.

-Working on the quest system and its variety to get the in-game world.

-Working on the balance system to develop the game dynamic.

-Working on the variety of NPC dialogues.

-Working on improving the Presidency system.

-Working on improving the Edit State.

