POLITY - v1.0.2

Changelog
[1.0.2] - 2021-11-17
Added
-Added a feature to use the owned animations.
Changed
-Changed the notification of the missing error messages.
Fixed
-Fixed the bug in creating a new avatar.
-Fixed the bug in chopping trees.
-Fixed the bug in the Settings Panel.
-Fixed the bug in unequipping a hand item.
-Fixed the bug in receiving the notification texts.
-Fixed the bug in sending a Ticket on the in-game phone.
-Fixed the bug in the Tailor’s Dialogue.
Working On
-Working on the in-game Map to improve the gaming experience.
-Working on the quest system and its variety to get the in-game world.
-Working on the balance system to develop the game dynamic.
-Working on the variety of NPC dialogues.
-Working on improving the Presidency system.
-Working on improving the Edit State.
Changed files in this update