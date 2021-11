This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi peeps! Last week we introduced you to Will, and he’s been hard at work getting to know the engine, and the project. One of his first tasks was to revisit our Spell effects, particularly Merlin’s.

Here are a couple of gifs of his work.

Restoration



Translocation



Thunderbolt



Starfall



What do you think? Let us know on our Discord server, we're always there!

Mat