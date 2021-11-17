V 0.5.13（Beta）

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Mainly repaired this week some bugs that were left behind, at the same time, we should all demand, added some related to play god and ancestral hall, this should be the last updated version, the next update we will be on this Friday, or next week or two, the theocratic system reset, and custom related temple play all out to beta, Meanwhile, the content of version 0.5 will be fully updated to the official version.

Optimization and BUG

Ancestral temple has been reworked, the ancestral temple has been changed to Yizhuang, now ancestral temple can hold funerals and provide special buffs to villagers

2, added several new skills, part of the jieyun altar, part of the next open

Fixed the relegated fairy upgrade BUG

4, increased the matchmaker, now can control fertility

The option of whether to accept delivery by freight forwarder is added to most of the buildings with large production and resource demand Added the prompt UI of the beast nest, and the warning before the attack, which can be prepared in advance Fixed a BUG where the weather stayed the same in some cases Fixed a BUG where hunters could not hunt successfully

For the problem of numerical value or rhythm, we can feedback to the management, we will actively listen to and adopt

Celestitown Production team

from