V 0.5.13（Beta）

Mainly repaired this week some bugs that were left behind, at the same time, we should all demand, added some related to play god and ancestral hall, this should be the last updated version, the next update we will be on this Friday, or next week or two, the theocratic system reset, and custom related temple play all out to beta, Meanwhile, the content of version 0.5 will be fully updated to the official version.
Optimization and BUG
- Ancestral temple has been reworked, the ancestral temple has been changed to Yizhuang, now ancestral temple can hold funerals and provide special buffs to villagers
2, added several new skills, part of the jieyun altar, part of the next open
- Fixed the relegated fairy upgrade BUG
4, increased the matchmaker, now can control fertility
The option of whether to accept delivery by freight forwarder is added to most of the buildings with large production and resource demand
Added the prompt UI of the beast nest, and the warning before the attack, which can be prepared in advance
Fixed a BUG where the weather stayed the same in some cases
Fixed a BUG where hunters could not hunt successfully
For the problem of numerical value or rhythm, we can feedback to the management, we will actively listen to and adopt
Celestitown Production team
