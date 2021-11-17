-GPU menu performance fix
-Fixed a bug with Ojo monster range
-Fixed a bug that caused the creature to get pushed/stuck in a direction
-Fixed a bug gaining negative credits and experience
-Nerfed Aeiou Crab a little on base stats
-Made all attacks automatic so you can feel attack speeds. You can hold mouse click now instead of having to click so much
-Buffed Alien leader
-Buffed Alien Engineer
-Brightened the moonlight and shadows. understand it was really dark but thats is normal at night I slightly adjusted the color and brightness of the game
-Readded credits and fixed all bugs in relation
-Added item durability, fighting or getting hit lowers durability when at 0 it breaks and you cant use it until you repair it by clicking the item and hitting repair costs 1k credits
-Aeiou Crab Tough shell skill reworked adding more stat types but a lower rate
-Aeiou Crab can no longer side sprint also decreased jump height
-Changed the shell upgrade to need small shells now
-Added a new experimental weapon "Bone Club" it comes with a free skill that stuns the target im testing weapon skills
-Changed blood sound
-Increased water weight from 1->2
-Buffed all colony skills
-Buffed all colony skills
-Adjusted offspring max stack and now its +1 every 10 levels
-Added Colony and Personal Storage to "Meatbug's Hideout" (main town)
-Fixed some desync issue
-Fixed monsters spawning dead already
-Increased item drop distance to prevent double pickups
-Added 2 Bounty quests to test
Dead Event update for 17 November 2021
Update 1.4
