Update 1.4

-GPU menu performance fix

-Fixed a bug with Ojo monster range

-Fixed a bug that caused the creature to get pushed/stuck in a direction

-Fixed a bug gaining negative credits and experience

-Nerfed Aeiou Crab a little on base stats

-Made all attacks automatic so you can feel attack speeds. You can hold mouse click now instead of having to click so much

-Buffed Alien leader

-Buffed Alien Engineer

-Brightened the moonlight and shadows. understand it was really dark but thats is normal at night I slightly adjusted the color and brightness of the game

-Readded credits and fixed all bugs in relation

-Added item durability, fighting or getting hit lowers durability when at 0 it breaks and you cant use it until you repair it by clicking the item and hitting repair costs 1k credits

-Aeiou Crab Tough shell skill reworked adding more stat types but a lower rate

-Aeiou Crab can no longer side sprint also decreased jump height

-Changed the shell upgrade to need small shells now

-Added a new experimental weapon "Bone Club" it comes with a free skill that stuns the target im testing weapon skills

-Changed blood sound

-Increased water weight from 1->2

-Added item durability you have to repair the item with credits when broken

-Buffed all colony skills

-Adjusted offspring max stack and now its +1 every 10 levels

-Added Colony and Personal Storage to "Meatbug's Hideout" (main town)

-Fixed some desync issue

-Fixed monsters spawning dead already

-Increased item drop distance to prevent double pickups

-Added 2 Bounty quests to test