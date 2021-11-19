Patch Notes - Version 1.8: Community Card Update

Today we are releasing our 4th major update since the release of Roguebook in June of this year. This update contains some new cards, talents, optimizations, and the usual bug fixes.

We thank you for all enjoying the game so far, and have some big news on what is to come next…

New Cards

We announced the winner of our design contest at the end of last month, and are releasing the fully playable cards today. These cards become automatically available and require no additional unlocking. Congratulations, Alex!









New Talents

You may not have noticed, but Sharra and Aurora have been behind on talents compared to the rest of the heroes. With today’s update, each hero will be brought to the same total of 12 possible talents each.

Sharra

Bravado

Sharra gains 1 Power for each stack of Courage she has.

Berserking

At the end of each turn, gain 2 Block for each stack of Courage Sharra has.

Threefold Rhythm

The third card Sharra plays each turn gains 3 Power.

Aurora

Breeder

The first time you summon Frogs each turn, summon 3 more.

These talents will be available on all future runs.

Adjustments and Bug Fixes:

Added further optimizations to game performance

Added controller support for hero selection

Chosen hero skins are now displayed for all characters in the hero selection panel

Fixed a bug where voice lines were disabled on the first start up of the game

Fixed several issues with displaying tooltips during battle

Fixed issues involving Unstable Capacitor

Characters should no longer randomly become completely white

When disabled, flash gems are no longer completely greyed out

Disintegrate now draws itself at the start of each battle, consistent with Binding Topaz behavior.

Stopped Naddim from flying into the sky when the player has a Magic Carpet

Fixed edge cases which allowed players to skip unlocking Seifer by using a Wind Gate

Fixed several typos and localization issues

Fixed some issues with the tutorial system

Sharra now says the correct voice line when picking up her 3rd Faeria orb

What’s next?

This is the first update since release that does not contain a major new feature - and there is a reason for that. We have been actively working on a few big things that might interest you.

Daily Tournaments

In short, we will be releasing a system of daily tournaments for players to compete in. These events will contain special modifiers and have global rankings.

We want to provide you another way to enjoy our game, if you’re interested in this sort of thing.

This feature is huge, but already in production and is coming your way. Stay tuned.

New Hero

The fifth hero for Roguebook is already in its internal testing phases. This is perhaps the #1 most requested feature for the game. We’ve actually been working on them for some time, but we’re far enough along now to be confident to announce they will be ready early next year.

This hero will be available in normal runs via DLC, but you will be able to use them in the Daily Tournament system with everyone else for free.

Who is the hero? Someone you may not expect...

Console Release in February - 2022

We’re happy to announce that our console versions will become available this February.

Working on the console versions has taken an enormous amount of time, and it’s been going on in the background of every update we have ever released. However, we’re quite pleased with the progress. Apologies for the delay!

Conclusion

If you can’t tell, we have a goal to please as many types of players as possible. Don’t plan on getting the console version? No problem, we still have a major tournament feature coming for you. Don’t like the idea of daily tournaments? No problem, we have another hero coming for you. Don’t want a new hero? Well, uhh… really? Sorry :(

In all seriousness, we recognize today’s major update is relatively small in comparison to the huge ones we have released previously. We just felt it was important to let you know why.

Thank you for playing the game that we work very hard on, and good luck out there.

Team Abrakam

