Controller Support BETA 8

Hey folks!

This beta version adds a couple of things and fixes a few minor issues. Aside from that, this might be the last BETA version before the release of the update, so if you wanted to play & give feedback on the update - now would be the best time!

Version 1.2.0 BETA 8:

added a "optimal play using mouse & keyboard" disclaimer on game launch

added a personal disclaimer on game launch

when armor vests break, a distinct sound will now be played to communicate to the player that something has just happened

using a bandage now plays a sound effect

limiting the amount of times a "hit" sound can be played on the player to 3 sounds max., to prevent them overpowering the newly-added "armor break" sound

weapon spread increase from firing decreased by 20% on most weapons for the player

fixed certain player states not reacting to camera stick movement (lockpicking, picking up a body, etc.)

fixed opening the level list resetting the difficulty back to "normal" once closing it, even if it was set to any other difficulty

Thanks for reading, hope you're enjoying the game!