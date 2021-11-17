Patch 0.6.2.3

This patch adds the following:

A new biome: Grasslands, which are really flat, have less trees, lots of more wild grass and no snow ever, meaning your crops will grow all year. It also has the highest accessability so far.

A new animal: Goat, which are rather sturdy and somewhat aggressive. They replace deer in hill-biomes. They also drop wool when hunted.

Changes/Improvements:

Animal spawning has been much improved. They will no longer spawn on balconies and no longer right next to your villagers.

Animal AI. Deers are less aggressive and will flee/scare more easily. The better hunting skill the less chance of animals fleeing. A hunter with a skill of 10 will never scare animals. All animal now have a chance of fleeing the area if the background is not blocked by a cave wall or building, so having skilled hunters and good ranged weapons will matter more.

Also gets rid of bug where animals "died" repeatedly.

Skills don't increase above 10. This was not the case earlier, so if you have a save with for example a builder with skill 14, he/she will still have that skill, so treasure that worker for no one else shall ever be that skilled again. (At least for now, maybe legendary villagers in the future will have skills above 10.)

Gets rid of a crash related to humans reappearing.

All roof-parts will now have snow on them, previously roof-windows were snowless.

After selling or buying an item, the next item in the storage will be selected automatically, making it much more pleasant to trade.

That is it for now! I have plenty more to do and tons of content I wish to add. If all goes as planned the next patch will take a little longer, maybe a few week or even a month, but I want it to be much bigger, add several new function, researchable stuff, more undead, maybe some boss and mechanics like fire which can spread (wooden castles beware!) and corpse piles which force the player to deal with "massgraves", etc.

In the meantime: thanks for your support and feedback, I am eternally grateful!

Best wishes and lots of love//Mattias

PS: Whenever I hear of crash or bigger bug and I manage to fix it, I usually patch the game right away, I see no reason why not, and that will of course still be the case.