Changelog version 1.14

Hi everyone! Patch 1.14 is on its way to release. The main changes are the long-promised key binding, the ability to test landings in the editor and to fight with different types of ammunition and of course a huge pile of different bug fixes too.

Full list of changes:

1. Key binding.

2. Updated ship designs, all modules are brought to the same characteristics.

3. Added ability to change ammo types in editor to test ship.

4. Added ship test landing in the editor.

5. Added ability to stretch screen for widescreen monitors.

6. Fixed the bug with sound when changing the playback device, such as switching to a Bluetooth headset.

7. Fixed the bug with getting information about hidden cities.

8. The point at which the strike groups spawn is chosen randomly.

9. Added ship's role icons.

10. Added a division of the moral accrual: fleet moral, squadron moral, ship moral.

11. Fixed automatic selection of ships to attack cities.

12. Fixed the bug with session time during radio interception.

13. Fixed spamming of merchants' radio calls.

14. Fixed super-fast repairing in cities with bonuses.

15. Fixed the bug with the tarkhan ship not appearing in the city.

16. Fixed the bug with the merchant lands and takes off if the enemy is nearby.

17. Fixed the bug which led to the loss of the item when leaving through the escape button.

18. Fixed the bug at the separation of tankers (when the initial squadron remains in the small ships fuel was lost).

19. Fixed the bug which caused the repair values of the landing towers to change during the landing.

20. Fixed the bug which led to inability to rename ships back to the system name.

21. Limit on number of characters in ship's name (20).

22. Fixed crash in the story script.

23. Fixed the bug that caused APS to shoot down its own planes.

24. Marketplace removed from the tutorial.

25. Fixed the bug when there is no loot left at the battle site.

26. Fixed the bug with instant refueling on the undo button.

27. Fixed the bug which caused unarmed ships not working APS and Flares.

28. Fixed the bug which led to incorrect order in the battle if there are ships with zero morale.

29. Ships with insufficient thrust to fly are now crashing.

30. Fixed the bug with connecting engines.

31. Fixed the bug with ability to take out hull parts from under FSS.

32. Fixed the bug where a frame would flip in the editor.

33. Fixed the bug with the tiling of combridges.

34. Fixed crash on the global map.

35. Fixed screen jerking bug.

36. Fixed bugs with destroyed planes on the global map.

37. Fixed the bug which caused MRLS sights not to be drawn when MRLS go to the secondary.

38. Fixed the bug which caused the loss of ammo if you load it on the ship, but do not use it in battle.

39. Added a number of fixes to remembering radar settings between saves/battles.

40. Fixed the bug with instant and free refueling if you remove and put the fuel tanks.

41. The ram algorithm was tuned.

42. Added an auto repair of slightly damaged modules.

43. The landing procedure was fixed.

44. Fixed the bug in the quest "A MATTER OF HONOR".

45. Added a special cursor when selecting planes.

