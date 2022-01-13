Rescue Party: Live! IS OUT NOW!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

It’s finally time to become an everyday hero!

Rescue Party: Live!, published by 505 Games and developed by TAG Studio, is out now on Steam for $9.99/€ 9,99/£ 8.74.

Be ready to work with your friends and make the correct decisions in the face of a variety of natural and man-made disasters.

Explore up to 6 different environments, try the frantic Tournament mode, and help save citizens in dire situations from earthquakes and fires to industrial accidents as 9 different characters including firefighters, lifeguards, volunteers, and even the cute dog Poppy Bark!

Dive into this dangerous adventure alone or with friends, online or locally using four controllers or sharing the keyboard for maximum chaotic fun! Across a variety of game events, disasters and terrains, no rescue mission will be the same.

Happy first day!