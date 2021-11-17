Event: Massive Monster Mash

Brave adventurers, we need your help! Monsters are after throwing an absolutely massive party in NosVille! But the rascals haven’t the slightest intention of cleaning up after themselves. Luckily, we’ve managed to make a deal with them: if we manage to beat them back, they’ll take their partying elsewhere and we’ll all be given cool rewards. So what are you waiting for? Get out there and show ‘em who can party hardest!

Event Period: From 17th November (11 AM) to 24th November (9 AM CET).

Each server that manages to beat back the onslaught – meaning defeat all the monsters on all maps – increases the chance to get raid boxes in the Raid Box Event by 3% for everyone. The Raid Box Event runs from 26th November (11 AM) to 29th November (11 AM CET).

The standard drop chance during the Raid Box Event is 50%, and if all server rise to the challenge, this can be increased to a maximum of 70%. So rally your friends together, and make sure you really rake in the raid boxes!

Good luck!

The NosTale Team