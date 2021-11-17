Update Notification!!

Hi everybody,
It's been a week since Lost in Abyss was released. We are very pleased to have received a lot of feedback from our players. About the problems that you are having during the game, We have made fixes and optimizations accordingly. As follows:
-
Improved part of the dubbing and screen effects.
-
Several clues have been added.
-
Fixed some bugs (such as: open drawers or cupboards).
Thank you for your understanding and hope for your continued support .
Thank you very much!!
