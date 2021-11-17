Update Notification!!

Share · View all patches · Build 7727030 · Last edited 17 November 2021 – 08:39:12 UTC by Wendy

Hi everybody,

It's been a week since Lost in Abyss was released. We are very pleased to have received a lot of feedback from our players. About the problems that you are having during the game, We have made fixes and optimizations accordingly. As follows:

Improved part of the dubbing and screen effects. Several clues have been added. Fixed some bugs (such as: open drawers or cupboards).

Thank you for your understanding and hope for your continued support .

Thank you very much!!