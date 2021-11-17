 Skip to content

Lost in Abyss update for 17 November 2021

Update Notification!!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everybody,

It's been a week since Lost in Abyss was released. We are very pleased to have received a lot of feedback from our players. About the problems that you are having during the game, We have made fixes and optimizations accordingly. As follows:

  1. Improved part of the dubbing and screen effects.

  2. Several clues have been added.

  3. Fixed some bugs (such as: open drawers or cupboards).

Thank you for your understanding and hope for your continued support .

Thank you very much!!

