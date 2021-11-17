Announcement: Closing Server Updates

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

1:30 PM - 5:00 PM (+7 GMT)

The team will be closed for server maintenance on November 18, 2021 time 1:30 PM. - 5:00 PM. Thailand time (+7 GMT) for maintenance and update.

The details of the postponement are as follows:

Fix bug where Specters player's Quick play chat is disabled.

Fix bug where Specters disappeared at the altar

Fix bug where Belle Warp skill is stuck and unable to continue.

Fix bug where the skill check isn't shown when the ritual is completed, but the status didn't count the ritual, so had to recite the ritual.

Fix bug when attacking on the stairs in the Abandoned Hospital of Building B

Each Bug fix will be updated during November 11, 2021 after our server maintenance.

Players who have investigated and found bugs or other problems, are able to notify the work team directly via email hshssupport@ygg-cg.com. By specifying the topic of your problem in the email header, such as [bug] [lost item] along with attaching a picture or description of the problem.

Home Sweet Home Survive Team

ประกาศปิดปรับปรุงเซิร์ฟเวอร์ #Patch31 วันที่ 18 พฤศจิกายน 2564

13.30 น. -17.00 น.(+7 GMT)

ทีมงานจะทำการปิดปรับปรุงเซิร์ฟเวอร์ในวันที่ 18 พฤศจิกายน 2564 เวลา 13.30 - 17.00 น. ตามเวลาประเทศไทย (+7 GMT) เพื่อทำการปิดปรับปรุงและอัปเดตตัวเกม

โดยมีรายละเอียดของการเลื่อนเวลามีรายละเอียดดังต่อไปนี้

แก้บัค ปิดระบบแชท Quick play ของผู้เล่นผี

แก้บัค ผีหายที่แท่นพิธีบูชา

แก้บัค เบลวาร์ปติดและเดินต่อไม่ได้

แก้บัค กดสกิลเช็คไม่ติดแต่พิธีขึ้นว่าเสร็จ แต่ status ไม่นับพิธีต้องจึงต้องทำการสวดใหม่

แก้บัค โจมตีข้ามบันไดด่านโรงพยาบาลร้างตึก B

โดยบัคทังหมดทีมงานจะทำการปรับปรุงแก้ไขในวันที่ 11 พฤศจิกายน 2564 หลังจากปิดปรับปรุงเซิร์ฟเวอร์ สำหรับผู้เล่นที่ตรวจสอบและพบบัคหรือปัญหาอื่นๆ สามารถแจ้งทีมงานได้โดยตรง ผ่านทางช่องทางอีเมล์ hshssupport@ygg-cg.com โดยระบุหัวข้อปัญหาของท่านในหัวอีเมล์มาด้วยเช่น [บัค] [ไอเทมหาย] พร้อมทั้งแนบรูปหรือรายละเอียดของปัญหาเข้ามาด้วย

ทีมงาน Home Sweet Home :Survive

